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LeAnn Rimes Addresses Health Issues With Home Remedies Amid Viral Video Controversy

split photo of LeAnn Rimes
Source: MEGA; @humangarage/Instagram

LeAnn Rimes discussed her health, natural remedies and the backlash surrounding her treatment video.

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May 12 2026, Published 7:33 a.m. ET

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Country music artist LeAnn Rimes recently shared her personal home remedies for thrush and acid reflux as she navigates the public scrutiny following her viral jaw release video.

On May 9, Rimes posted on Instagram Stories that she is currently dealing with health challenges after a course of antibiotics.

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image of LeAnn Rimes opened up about her recent health struggles while sharing the home remedies she uses to treat thrush and acid reflux.
Source: @humangarage/Instagram

LeAnn Rimes opened up about her recent health struggles while sharing the home remedies she uses to treat thrush and acid reflux.

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“No, after being on antibiotics, I’m trying to heal thrush in my throat and acid reflux… dear lord help me,” she wrote, accompanied by a photo featuring her clear drink.

The singer detailed her remedy, which includes coconut water, aloe vera juice, and fresh rosemary from her garden. Rimes’ approach reflects her commitment to alternative medicine, which has come under fire due to the intense reactions to her jaw release video.

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image of The singer explained that her health issues began after taking antibiotics and revealed that she has been drinking coconut water, aloe vera juice, and rosemary to help heal naturally.
Source: @humangarage/Instagram

The singer explained that her health issues began after taking antibiotics and revealed that she has been drinking coconut water, aloe vera juice, and rosemary to help heal naturally.

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In a clip shared on March 29, Rimes underwent a deep jaw release treatment with Garry Lineham, co-founder of Human Garage.

“Healing isn’t always quiet,” she captioned the video, where she expressed pain during the treatment, ultimately breaking into tears.

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Critics have suggested that her emotional response appears staged, prompting Rimes to respond during an April 18 livestream.

“I can act, but I am not that good. I’m not Meryl Streep,” she stated, defending the authenticity of her experience.

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image of LeAnn Rimes recently faced criticism online after a viral video showed her crying during a deep jaw release treatment session
Source: MEGA

LeAnn Rimes recently faced criticism online after a viral video showed her crying during a deep jaw release treatment session

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Brandi Glanville, a well-known personality from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, has also chimed in on the discussion. Initially critical of Rimes’ emotional display, she later defended the singer.

“She really is sick,” Glanville asserted on her podcast. “I know she gets sick every time she leaves the country, much like myself.”

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image of LeAnn Rimes’ health concerns have also affected her career, forcing her to cancel performances.
Source: MEGA

LeAnn Rimes’ health concerns have also affected her career, forcing her to cancel performances.

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Rimes’ health issues have led to concert cancelations. On April 29, she announced via Instagram that she would not be taking the stage.

“Due to severe illness, I am unable to travel & perform this week,” she shared, leaving fans worried.

Glanville provided additional insight into Rimes’ health. She mentioned that Rimes’ children believe their mother is genuinely unwell, emphasizing the singer’s commitment to health and wellness.

“They have, like, a whole room of all these machines and lymphatic drainage,” Glanville noted.

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