LeAnn Rimes Cancels Shows Due to Health Issues: 'Truly Heartbroken'

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LeAnn Rimes has announced the cancelation of her upcoming performances due to health concerns. The singer shared the news with her followers via Instagram Stories on Wednesday, April 29, stating, “Due to severe illness, I am unable to travel & perform this week.”

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Source: @leannrimes/Instagram LeAnn Rimes announced she has to cancel upcoming shows due to a severe illness.

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The scheduled shows in Spokane, Wash., on April 30 and Seattle on May 1 will be rescheduled for a month later. Rimes expressed her regret over the cancelations, emphasizing her gratitude for the continued support from her fans. “I am truly heartbroken to have to reschedule and I am so very grateful for your kindness, and continued support as I recover,” she stated.

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Source: MEGA The singer expressed heartbreak over postponing her concerts and thanked fans for their support.

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Rimes, 43, recently celebrated her 15th wedding anniversary with husband Eddie Cibrian in Cabo, Mexico. While sharing joyful moments from their trip on social media, she also hinted at serious issues they have been facing at home. “We got to step away for 3 days amidst work and some very tense, heart-wrenching things happening at home with family,” she mentioned.

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Source: MEGA The country star recently celebrated her anniversary but hinted at emotional family challenges.

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The singer’s emotional state has drawn attention, particularly after a video went viral showing her emotional breakdown during a therapy session. Cibrian’s ex-wife, Brandi Glanville, commented on the situation, questioning the necessity of sharing such personal moments.

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Source: MEGA LeAnn Rimes said she looks forward to returning to the stage once she feels better.