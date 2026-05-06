LeAnn Rimes Cancels Shows Due to Health Issues: 'Truly Heartbroken'
May 6 2026, Published 10:08 a.m. ET
LeAnn Rimes has announced the cancelation of her upcoming performances due to health concerns.
The singer shared the news with her followers via Instagram Stories on Wednesday, April 29, stating, “Due to severe illness, I am unable to travel & perform this week.”
The scheduled shows in Spokane, Wash., on April 30 and Seattle on May 1 will be rescheduled for a month later. Rimes expressed her regret over the cancelations, emphasizing her gratitude for the continued support from her fans.
“I am truly heartbroken to have to reschedule and I am so very grateful for your kindness, and continued support as I recover,” she stated.
Rimes, 43, recently celebrated her 15th wedding anniversary with husband Eddie Cibrian in Cabo, Mexico. While sharing joyful moments from their trip on social media, she also hinted at serious issues they have been facing at home.
“We got to step away for 3 days amidst work and some very tense, heart-wrenching things happening at home with family,” she mentioned.
- LeAnn Rimes Undergoes 'Minor Surgery' to Remove Pre-Cancerous Cells From Her Cervix: 'Early Detection Can Be Lifesaving'
- Brandi Glanville Spends Christmas With Ex Eddie Cibrian and Wife LeAnn Rimes Amid Health Crisis: Photo
- LeAnn Rimes Skips '9-1-1: Nashville' Filming to Get Blood Plasma Replacement Procedure: 'My Brain Needs Healing'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The singer’s emotional state has drawn attention, particularly after a video went viral showing her emotional breakdown during a therapy session. Cibrian’s ex-wife, Brandi Glanville, commented on the situation, questioning the necessity of sharing such personal moments.
Rimes has highlighted the importance of her marriage during difficult times, stating, “Day by day, we walk hand in hand through the rollercoaster of life… and god, i’m so grateful that it’s with each other.”
As she continues to navigate her health struggles and personal challenges, Rimes is optimistic about the future.
“I look forward to being back on stage and seeing you very soon,” she concluded.