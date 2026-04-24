LeAnn Rimes Shares Cryptic Message on 'Different' 15th Anniversary to Eddie Cibrian: 'Filled With Tears and Worry'
April 24 2026, Published 8:29 a.m. ET
LeAnn Rimes marked her 15th wedding anniversary with husband Eddie Cibrian on Wednesday, April 22. However, just one day later, she shared a more vulnerable side of the occasion, revealing that the couple had been dealing with difficult issues behind the scenes.
"We got to step away for 3 days amidst work and some very tense, heart-wrenching things happening at home with family," the 9-1-1: Nashville star posted on April 23, alongside a mix of photos and videos from their beach escape in Cabo.
She added, "It's been a different anniversary, one filled with tears and worry, but in between, there were moments of laughter and deep gratitude for this love of ours. day by day, we walk hand in hand through the rollercoaster of life… and god, I'm so grateful that it's with each other."
Despite the challenges, Rimes made it clear that their bond remains strong.
"We've been through so much in our 15 years as husband and wife. We know how to ride the waves 🌊, hold each other in times of need, mend what needs mending. I'm so proud of what we have created together. 15 years is just the beginning. 🤍,” she shared.
Just a day earlier, the singer took a lighter approach to the milestone.
"15 years of loving you. 15 years of making memories. Your love is such a gift," Rimes wrote in another post. "And, with all that's taken place this year, I have new vows… in perimenopause and in health with teeth and without… 😂 here's to you catching up and me returning the favor 🦷 happy 15th anniversary @eddiecibrian."
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Cibrian, for his part, kept things simple but passionate. Sharing a video montage of their relationship, he captioned it, "Still burning after 15 years 🔥," set to Foy Vance’s song “She Burns.”
The couple tied the knot in April 2011 and have built a life together that includes blending families. Rimes is also stepmom to Cibrian’s two sons, Mason and Jake, whom he shares with ex-wife Brandi Glanville.
Over the years, their relationship has only grown stronger — something Cibrian previously reflected on during an earlier milestone.
"You grow as a couple. Every day you find something else that you love about each other. It's wonderful," he shared in a past interview. "You have a real companion and somebody who's just there and [that you] trust with everything, they know everything. It's nice to have that."