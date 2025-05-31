LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian Credit Exercise for Why Their 'Bond Is So Strong': 'It's Very Good for Their Love Life'

"LeAnn takes her fitness very seriously. She’s religious about her workouts and the great thing is Eddie’s the same way," a source recently spilled of the "I Need You" singer, 43, and her husband, 51.

Physical activity and romance go hand in hand for the pair, as dates and quality time tend to involve moving their bodies.

"They love hiking together, they love paddle boarding in Malibu, they share a trainer and lift weights together at their home gym," the insider explained, noting Rimes and Cibrian ride their "bikes in the mountains" and often "do yoga together at a local studio."

There are certain aspects of their workout routines done solo, however, as Rimes likes to do Pilates alone.