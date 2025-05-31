or
LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian Credit Exercise for Why Their 'Bond Is So Strong': 'It's Very Good for Their Love Life'

Photo of LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian.
Source: MEGA

LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian have been married since 2011.

May 31 2025, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian have their marriage down to a science!

The longtime lovers are still going strong more than a decade after tying the knot in 2011.

As for how their spark stays alive? It reportedly all comes down to the couple's mutual love for exercise.

LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian Make the Perfect Fitness-Loving Pair

leann rimes eddie cibrian exercise why bond strong good love life
Source: MEGA

The spouses are both fitness-focused.

"LeAnn takes her fitness very seriously. She’s religious about her workouts and the great thing is Eddie’s the same way," a source recently spilled of the "I Need You" singer, 43, and her husband, 51.

Physical activity and romance go hand in hand for the pair, as dates and quality time tend to involve moving their bodies.

"They love hiking together, they love paddle boarding in Malibu, they share a trainer and lift weights together at their home gym," the insider explained, noting Rimes and Cibrian ride their "bikes in the mountains" and often "do yoga together at a local studio."

There are certain aspects of their workout routines done solo, however, as Rimes likes to do Pilates alone.

Exercise Puts LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian 'in the Mood'

leann rimes eddie cibrian exercise why bond strong good love life
Source: MEGA

Working out helps the A-listers out in the bedroom.

"It’s actually very good for their love life because the exercise boosts their endorphins which often puts them in the mood," the confidante continued of Rimes and Cibrian's intimacy. "They’re very in tune and they credit their workouts for a big part of why their bond is so strong."

According to the source, exercising together provides the "How Do I Live" singer and the Country Comfort star with plenty of opportunity to strengthen their relationship.

"It’s a time they can connect, they can talk things out, they can make memories together," the insider shared. "It’s become such a cornerstone to their marriage and they both say it’s one of their secrets to a successful relationship."

Leann Rimes

How Did LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian Meet?

leann rimes eddie cibrian exercise why bond strong good love life
Source: @leannrimes/Instagram

LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian were both married when they met in 2008.

Rimes and Cibrian's love story spans across more than 15 years. The duo first met on the set of the movie Northern Lights in 2008.

At the time, both Rimes and Cibrian were married to their respective partners, Dean Sheremet and Brandi Glanville, but separated from their spouses in 2009 after their workplace relationship exploded into a romantic affair.

The "Can't Fight the Moonlight" hitmaker and The Cave actor were engaged by Christmas Eve in 2010 and got married the following April.

LeAnn Rimes Is a Stepmom to Eddie Cibrian's Kids

leann rimes eddie cibrian exercise why bond strong good love life
Source: @leannrimes/Instagram

LeAnn Rimes is a stepmom to Eddie Cibrian's two sons: Mason, 21, and Jake, 18.

While Rimes never had any children of her own, she's a proud stepmom to Cibrian's two sons, Mason, 21, and Jake, 18, whom he shares with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star.

In 2017, Rimes reflected on what it was like adjusting to being married to a man with children.

"When I was first around the kids, I didn’t know what was expected of me. Little things that were so childlike about them that I didn’t have about me. It’s been a really big learning experience for me," she detailed during a Q&A at the time. "It’s pushed my buttons, which has always made me look and see where I need more healing on myself."

