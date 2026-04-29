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LeAnn Rimes Shows Off Bikini Body From Cabo Trip After Cryptic Anniversary Post: Photos

leann rimes bikini photos after cryptic anniversary post
Source: MEGA; @leannrimes/Instagram

LeAnn Rimes wore a red bikini after sharing a cryptic anniversary post about husband Eddie Cibrian.

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April 29 2026, Published 7:37 a.m. ET

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LeAnn Rimes is soaking up the sun!

The country star recently dropped a sizzling snapshot from her tropical getaway, posing in a bold red bikini while sipping from a freshly cracked coconut. Rocking oversized sunglasses and a relaxed, beachy glow, Rimes looked toned and totally at ease as she enjoyed what seemed to be her final moments in Cabo.

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image of LeAnn Rimes shared a bikini photo from Cabo shortly after posting an emotional anniversary message.
Source: @leannrimes/Instagram

LeAnn Rimes shared a bikini photo from Cabo shortly after posting an emotional anniversary message.

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She kept the caption short and sweet, writing, “til next time, cabo…”

The carefree post comes just days after the "I Need You" singer shared a more emotional — and slightly cryptic — message tied to her 15th anniversary with husband Eddie Cibrian.

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image of The country star revealed the couple has been dealing with 'tense' and 'heart-wrenching' family issues.
Source: @leannrimes/Instagram

The country star revealed the couple has been dealing with 'tense' and 'heart-wrenching' family issues.

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"We got to step away for 3 days amidst work and some very tense, heart-wrenching things happening at home with family," the 9-1-1: Nashville star wrote on April 23, alongside a mix of photos and videos from their Cabo trip.

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Source: @leannrimes/Instagram
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She continued, "It's been a different anniversary, one filled with tears and worry, but in between, there were moments of laughter and deep gratitude for this love of ours. day by day, we walk hand in hand through the rollercoaster of life… and god, I'm so grateful that it's with each other."

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image of LeAnn Rimes emphasized that their 15-year marriage remains strong.
Source: @leannrimes/Instagram

LeAnn Rimes emphasized that their 15-year marriage remains strong.

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Even with challenges behind the scenes, Rimes made it clear their bond is still going strong.

"We've been through so much in our 15 years as husband and wife. We know how to ride the waves 🌊, hold each other in times of need, mend what needs mending. I'm so proud of what we have created together. 15 years is just the beginning. 🤍,” she shared.

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Just one day earlier, though, the singer struck a much lighter tone while celebrating the milestone.

"15 years of loving you. 15 years of making memories. Your love is such a gift," Rimes wrote in a separate post. "And, with all that's taken place this year, I have new vows… in perimenopause and in health with teeth and without… 😂 here's to you catching up and me returning the favor 🦷 happy 15th anniversary @eddiecibrian."

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Source: @leannrimes/Instagram
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Cibrian, for his part, kept things simple but heartfelt.

Sharing a video montage of their relationship, he captioned it, "Still burning after 15 years 🔥," set to Foy Vance’s song “She Burns.”

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leann rimes photos bikini body cryptic message
Source: @eddiecibrian/Instagram

Eddie Cibrian echoed the sentiment, celebrating their lasting connection with a heartfelt video.

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Source: @eddiecibrian/Instagram
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The couple tied the knot back in April 2011 and have since built a blended family together. Rimes is also stepmom to Cibrian’s two sons, Mason and Jake, whom he shares with ex-wife Brandi Glanville.

Over the years, their relationship has continued to evolve — something Cibrian previously reflected on during an earlier milestone.

"You grow as a couple. Every day you find something else that you love about each other. It's wonderful," he shared in a past interview. "You have a real companion and somebody who's just there and [that you] trust with everything, they know everything. It's nice to have that."

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