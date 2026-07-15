Topless LeAnn Rimes Cuddles Husband Eddie Cibrian During Intimate Hot Tub Session: Photo
July 15 2026, Updated 6:09 p.m. ET
LeAnn Rimes bares it all!
In a recent post to her Instagram from Tuesday, July 14, Rimes appears to be topless while lounging in a hot tub with her husband, Eddie Cibrian.
Cozy Couple
The post shares the first glimpse into their recent road trip from California to Nashville. The photo, taken from behind, shows the loved-up couple relaxing together, with Cibrian placing his arm around Rimes while she rests her head on his shoulder as they take in the view as the sun sets.
Also included in the post were photos of Rimes alone and two direct quotes from her Substack profile where she shared updates on their journey.
'Might as Well Make an Adventure Out of It'
The first reading, "We decided if we were going to spend that many hours driving across the country, we might as well make an adventure out of it... take our time, stop in a few places we love, eat some good food and see parts of the country we normally fly right over."
And the second, "There's something about a road trip that creates its own little world. endless gas station potty breaks, constant snacks, car karaoke, delicious meals, long conversations and a whole lot of weird sightings that always found one of us asking 'did you see that?'"
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The Comments Section
In her caption, she also shared that "the first road trip vlog is up on substack now, with our adventures in sedona + santa fe 🌵," with her followers leaving comments on her post.
"Ugh so so cool," wrote one.
A second said, "Love that you're so happy 😊...living a beautiful, blessed life."
"You and Eddie are so lucky," a third wrote about the duo — who have been married for 15 years.
From an Affair to the Altar
The award-winning singer met her now-husband Cibrian back in 2008 when they were co-stars in the Lifetime movie Northern Lights.
At the time, she had been married to chef Dean Sheremet, and Cibrian was also married to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville.
After catching feelings for each other on the set of the movie, they were involved in a publicized affair that ended with both couples getting a divorce before Rimes and Cibrian got married in April 2011 in California.
Now, Rimes is the stepmother of Cibrian's two boys, Mason, born in 2003, and Jake, born in 2007, whom he shares with Glanville.