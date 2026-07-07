PHOTOS LeAnn Rimes Flashes Her Cleavage in Stunning Selfie With Husband Eddie Cibrian During Summer Vacation Source: MEGA,@leannrimes/instagram LeAnn Rimes gave fans a glimpse into her vacation with husband Eddie Cibrian. Olivia Callanan July 7 2026, Published 5:25 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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LeAnn Rimes' smile is not the only thing she is flashing in her most recent Instagram post. On Monday, July 6, Rimes shared a few photos with her husband, actor Eddie Cibrian, as they enjoyed some quality time together. A little over two months ago, the happy couple celebrated 15 years together, with Cibrian posting a slideshow of photos on his Instagram captioned, "Still burning after 15 years 🔥."

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Some Sweet Selfies

Source: @leannrimes/instagram The couple recently celebrated 15 years together.

In her photo dump, Rimes posted a sweet selfie of the pair which featured the blonde beauty wearing a red bikini, a nude Alo baseball cap and gold-rimmed sunglasses. Cibrian kept it casual in a white tank top, a black hat worn backwards and a pair of black Ray-Ban shades.

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Source: @leannrimes/instagram LeAnn Rimes shared snaps of her and husband Eddie Cibrian.

As the slide continues, the happy couple posed for more selfies before sitting down for the final photo. Throughout the carousel, Rimes spruced up her style, wearing sundresses and long skirts while her husband rocked polos and shorts.

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A Love Affair on Set

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Source: @leannrimes/instagram The couple met in 2008 on the set of a Lifetime movie.

Captioning the post, "somewhere between la and nashville, with no tour bus, no call sheet and no real schedule. just chasing beautiful places, jumping in lakes and enjoying the ride 🤍," it seems as though the couple enjoyed their time in each other's company. The award-winning singer-songwriter met Cibrian in 2008 when they co-starred in the movie Northern Lights for Lifetime. At the time, she was married to chef Dean Sheremet, and Cibrian was married to TV personality Brandi Glanville.

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A Rocky Start

Source: @leannrimes/instagram After having an affair, LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian married each other in 2011.

After falling for each other on set, they had a highly publicized affair in 2009 that led to both of them getting a divorce. The pair got married on April 22, 2011, in a surprise ceremony in California. Today, Rimes is the stepmother to Cibrian's two boys, Mason, who was born in 2003, and Jake, who was born in 2007, whom he shares with Glanville.

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Keeping Busy

Source: MEGA LeAnn Rimes is working on her voice rest after health issues.