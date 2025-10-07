or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
LeAnn Rimes Insists She and Eddie Cibrian Have a 'Very Normal' and 'Calm' Marriage After 'Enduring' a Few Hardships

Photo of LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian
LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian got married in 2011.

Oct. 7 2025, Published 12:13 p.m. ET

It's no secret to LeAnn Rimes that her and husband Eddie Cibrian's relationship ignited a ton of publicized drama, but the country star insisted their marriage has been free of issues for years now.

"If I look back at our relationship, I’m really in awe of the things that we’ve endured and how we’ve grown together," Rimes gushed in a new interview.

They're a 'Very Normal' Couple

Photo of LeAnn Rimes reflected on how she and husband Eddie Cibrian have 'endured' a few hardships together but are now in a 'calm' place.
LeAnn Rimes reflected on how she and husband Eddie Cibrian have 'endured' a few hardships together but are now in a 'calm' place.

"The place we’re in now is just so comfortable and calm and quiet," she noted to a magazine. "We really find our quiet together. That’s really important."

The blonde beauty, 43, said the two "love doing simple things together," insisting they're "very normal."

"That normalcy is what allowed us to have this relationship in this crazy business," Rimes explained. "Our relationship is better than it’s ever been. I really do have very major moments of gratitude."

Photo of The pair's relationship began as an affair, as they were married to other people when they first met.
The pair's relationship began as an affair, as they were married to other people when they first met.

Needless to say, there are aspects of their lives that aren't normal, such as their respective careers. When Rimes was asked if they'd ever team up professionally again, she declared they "love working together."

"We’ve definitely talked about writing some stuff for us to do together in the future," the singer spilled. "We are one of those couples that can actually work together fairly easily and still go home and not hate each other."

"He’s wonderful to work with and super easygoing," the Grammy winner added.

The Duo's Romance Started as an Affair

Photo of The actor's ex-wife, Brandi Glanville, filed for divorce after the affair was exposed.
The actor's ex-wife, Brandi Glanville, filed for divorce after the affair was exposed.

The stars first met when they filmed the TV movie Northern Lights, which came out in 2009. They wound up having an affair, as they were both married to other people at the time. The scandal prompted Brandi Glanville, 52, to file for divorce from the actor, also 52, whom she shares two sons with.

Rimes subsequently separated from Dean Sheremet, 44, that same year, and they finalized their divorce in 2010.

Cibrian and Rimes then began dating, with the latter stating of the tryst: "I take responsibility for everything I've done. I hate that people got hurt, but I don't regret the outcome."

Brandi Glanville and LeAnn Rimes Are Now Friends

Photo of The stars are now on good terms after feuding and even celebrated Christmas together last year.
The stars are now on good terms after feuding and even celebrated Christmas together last year.

Things between Rimes, Cibrian and Glanville were nasty for a while, but over the past couple of years or so, the trio has mended ties.

"We do have a really good relationship and I cherish that, because a lot of people are shocked," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum shared of her friendship with Rimes. "Some of my friends still hold on to what happened in the past and hate her but I’m like, 'Guys we’ve grown and we’ve changed. We’re different people now.'"

The former spouses, their sons and Rimes all celebrated Christmas together in 2024.

