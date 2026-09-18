LeBron James Adds New Business Venture to His Growing Empire After Lakers Exit

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LeBron James is adding another restaurant investment to his growing business portfolio. "I love tacos, and I especially love how they bring people together to create traditions and share great moments around the table with family and friends," James said in a press release to E! News on September 16. "In addition to having an incredible taco, Mike’s Red Tacos brings those same values to life in a fresh, new way for consumers," he added.

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LeBron James Joins Mike's Red Tacos

Source: MEGA LeBron James discussed his love for tacos while announcing his latest business venture.

The NBA star recently expanded his business interests with Mike’s Red Tacos, a restaurant chain founded by Mike Touma. James joined Touma and the team behind Dave’s Hot Chicken as the brand continued expanding from its taco-truck roots to locations across the country, including Los Angeles. The move came as James prepared to enter his 24th NBA season following his July move from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Philadelphia 76ers. "With this leadership team, I see a group that is building something authentic with a long-term vision," James said. "And I wanted to be part of helping bring that experience to more communities," he added.

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Source: MEGA LeBron James celebrated Taco Tuesday with Mike’s Red Tacos.

James also marked the new venture with one of his favorite foods. "Hey y'all, I'm just chillin' here, relaxing, and I'm not really having a good day," he began in a video shared on Instagram on September 15. "Sike, you know what today is! It's Taco Tuesday!" he added.

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Source: MEGA LeBron James shared his excitement about joining the Mike’s Red Tacos family.

He followed the video with a message about his new investment. "And it feels even better to celebrate with the @mikesredtacos family," James added in the caption. "Proud to be a part of it!!" the caption continued. James’ love for tacos has been well documented over the years, making his latest restaurant investment another addition to his food-focused business ventures. He has also invested in Blaze Pizza.

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