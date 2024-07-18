Legendary Comedian Bob Newhart Dead at 94 'After a Series of Short Illnesses'

That same year, Newhart spoke about how it was the 60th anniversary of his first comedy album, The Button-Down Mind of Bob Newhart.

"Well, for one thing, it kept me from going back into accounting! [Laughs] I remember that I played a club after I made the album, but before it had been released, and I died every night. I mean, there wasn't even a cough — I would have welcomed a cough. So I figured the record might sell, I don't know, maybe 20,000 copies. That way, I could continue my stand-up career and maybe some people who heard the album would come to the nightclub," he told Yahoo!.