Celebrating His Split? Leonardo DiCaprio Parties In NYC With 21-Year-Old Models Just Days After Camila Morrone Breakup
Cheers to being single! Leonardo DiCaprio was seen clubbing in NYC with a group of 21 to 23-year-old models on Tuesday, August 30, following his recent split with Camila Morrone.
The award-winning actor and his longtime girlfriend have reportedly broken up after dating or over four years, and DiCaprio isn't wasting a minute to celebrate his new relationship status.
According to an inside source, the Wolf of Wall Street star arrived in all-black attire at NYC's exclusive nightclub The Ned NoMad for a week-night out, where he later linked with a group of young models.
“Leo has been out every night partying … he’s been hanging with his old crew and some girls,” a source explained to a news publication.
While some friends of DiCaprio may not seem too surprised, fans of the stunning couple may not have saw the two parting ways coming.
Many were sure the popular pair was in it for the long haul, as an OK! source even revealed DiCaprio was thinking of proposing to Morrone just last year.
"Leo is excited to pull the trigger and ask Camila to marry him," the source claimed in 2021.
As the Titanic actor may be popping champagne for different reasons than fans were hoping for, the Death Wish actress is looking for a new place to live.
On Wednesday, August 31, Morrone headed out for her first public sighting since her split with DiCaprio. The 25-year-old actress was seen meeting with a realtor in Beverly Hills while viewing an apartment listing.
Although the longtime lovers had never made major moves like making a red-carpet debut, they had taken big steps like moving in together.
Although large age differences never seem to bother DiCaprio's choice in women, it looks as though everlasting romance was not in the cards for him and the Never Goin' Back actress.
Page Six reported DiCaprio arriving at an NYC nightclub, and the Daily Mail shared news of Morrone's first sighting since the couple's split.