Leonardo DiCaprio, 50, 'Doesn't See Himself Ever Getting Married' But 'Loves Spending Time' With Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti, 26: Source
Hollywood's most notorious bachelor doesn't plan on ever giving up that title.
According to a source, ladies' man Leonardo DiCaprio, 50, "doesn’t see himself ever getting married."
As OK! reported, the Oscar winner has been dating Vittoria Ceretti since August 2023, and DiCaprio "is happy with where things are at between them," the source said.
"Leo doesn’t feel the need to tie the knot to make things official in his eyes," the insider added.
While the movie star reportedly "loves spending time with" the model, 26, he just "doesn’t envision himself as a husband."
The claims come several weeks after the couple sparked engagement rumors, as Ceretti was seen with a diamond ring on that finger. Fans immediately freaked out over the idea of DiCaprio walking down the aisle, with one person tweeting, "He hit 50 and realized that it was finally time to settle down. lol."
"Oh my god??? He’s making a life long commitment to someone over 25????" another mockingly asked.
However, it was soon revealed the bauble was something she's had since 2022.
Though the Titanic lead is infamous for not dating women over the age of 25, it seems like Ceretti has broken the mold.
Prior to hitting things off with the brunette beauty — whom he was just seen vacationing with in St. Barts — DiCaprio had a fling with Gigi Hadid, 29, and a five-year relationship with Camila Morrone, 27.
He also dated Blake Lively, 37, Gisele Bündchen, 44, Bar Refaeli, 39, and Nina Agdal, 32, over the years.
While his love life has become somewhat of a running joke, DiCaprio insisted he's never felt too frustrated over his personal life playing out in the headlines — something he credits to landing a role in 1993's This Boy's Life alongside Robert De Niro.
"I got into this industry at a very young age. I felt incredibly compelled to do this," he explained. "I watched his work, realized the calibre of actor that he was and said to myself: ‘I will never squander this opportunity.’"
"So since then, a lot of other stuff comes hand in hand with that. The complete loss of your private life," he admitted. "And you know what, a lot of people have to deal with a lot harsher things than having their private life be public knowledge. That’s just one of the byproducts."
Page Six reported on DiCaprio allegedly not wanting to get married.