Leonardo DiCaprio's Embarrassing Moment Revealed: Actor Stopped and Searched by Police Who Don't Recognize Him

Looks like Leonardo DiCaprio isn’t as instantly recognizable as we thought. In a video shared by an outlet, the Titanic star was stopped and searched by police while heading to a tequila party. He kept it low-key in a black shirt, black jacket, matching pants, his signature baseball cap, a chain and his usual incognito vibe.

At one point, DiCaprio stood checking his phone as he waited for his turn to be searched. One onlooker told another outlet the party was packed with notable names — but Spanish police didn’t immediately recognize DiCaprio. “Every single person was patted down and ID’d,” they revealed. “It’s funny, they did a double-take and then he went in!” the source added.

Source: MEGA Leonardo DiCaprio was stopped and searched by Spanish police on his way to a party in Ibiza.

According to the source, he was joined by his girlfriend, 27-year-old model Vittoria Ceretti, plus friends Joel Edgerton and his partner, Christine Centenera. In the clip, a woman’s voice can be heard in the background saying, “Wait, they are fully searching me right now.”

No word on whether it was Ceretti or not.

Source: MEGA The actor was with girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti and friends Joel Edgerton and Christine Centenera.

Naturally, the internet had something to say about it. “He has retired. He is aging and not weighing well,” one user wrote, while another stated, “Why should people know who he is? I certainly wouldn't.” “So what?? He gets treated just like others,” someone else pointed out. A fourth joked, “I think they were looking for a brain but couldn't find one. So they let him go.” One commenter took a jab at his dating history, writing, “27-year-old female, isn’t she a bit old for him?”

This all comes after DiCaprio and Ceretti were spotted hanging out with Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez during a luxe getaway. Photos captured by a news outlet showed the group enjoying Bezos’ $450 million yacht, the Koru, in Ibiza.

Source: MEGA The couple recently vacationed with Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez.

The Oscar winner, 50, sported a baseball cap, white T-shirt, and beige shorts, while Ceretti wore a strapless blue tube top with dark pants. A few days later, they were back with the Amazon billionaire and his wife for another beach day.

Ceretti matched Sánchez’s energy in a black mesh-detailed skirt, a simple tank and dainty black kitten heels, paired with a small black purse. DiCaprio kept things under wraps again in all black, plus a face mask and cap.

Source: MEGA The movie star and his girlfriend attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding in June.