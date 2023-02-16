Leonardo DiCaprio Is Fed Up That He Has A Reputation For Dating Young Women, Source Claims: It 'Really Bothers Him'
Leonardo DiCaprio is unhappy with the reputation he has for dating women much younger than him.
A source spilled that theTitanic star is “not pleased” with the way the media currently portrays his love life. However, he wants to find a “real” relationship, one like his former five-year romance with Camila Morrone.
In late January, DiCaprio, 48, was spotted at Ebony Riley’s EP release party sitting with model Eden Polani, 19. Immediately, the two were romantically linked due to the Oscar-winning actor’s controversial dating history.
But the source denied his involvement with Polani saying, “Leo is very single right now and he is not keen on the hype suggesting that he is seeking out these very young women.” The source also claimed that, “he cannot go anywhere without being linked to the youngest beautiful woman there.”
Since the photo of DiCaprio and Polani was released, many were shocked by the almost 30-year age difference between the two. The public took to Twitter making jokes about the A-lister with one user writing, “My mom’s tupperware is older than Leonardo DiCaprio’s new girlfriend," in addition to comparing DiCaprio and Polani toThe Last of Us costars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey who have the same age gap.
The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood lead has a long history of dating women below the age of 25. His relationship with Morrone began in 2017 when the model was 20 years old and DiCaprio was 43 years old. The couple dated for five years, with The Wolf of Wall Street actor dumping Morrone just weeks after she turned 25.
Speculation on DiCaprio’s dating habits began at the start of his career when the 24-year-old star began dating supermodel Gisele Bünchen, who was 18 at the time. Since the start of DiCaprio’s stardom, he has not dated anyone over the age of 27.
In late 2022, the Django alum was seen out and about with Gigi Hadid, 27. This was a milestone for DiCaprio as it was the first woman he publicly dated above the age of 25. "Gigi and Leo are the real deal," an insider revealed. "They've been hanging out a lot and are very into each other.” Things are going well between them and they're both happy. They are having a good time together and Leo is very attracted to Gigi."
