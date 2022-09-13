Leonardo DiCaprio Finds A Rebound In Supermodel Gigi Hadid: 'They’re Getting to Know Each Other'
Fresh off his split from Camila Morrone, Leonardo DiCaprio already has his sights set on another model: Gigi Hadid!
"They are getting to know each other," shared an insider, noting that their hangouts have been occurring in NYC. And while the two technically aren't "dating," another source noted that "Leo is definitely pursuing Gigi."
"They've been seen hanging out with groups of people," shared a third insider. "It's only been a few weeks since the split. Since then, he's been hanging out with friends and family."
Regardless of whether a full-fledged romance materializes, it's clear that the Oscar winner, 47, isn't letting his break up with Morrone, 25, stop him from enjoying the bachelor life.
The ex-partners were together for four years before calling it quits earlier this month, but the relationship received criticism from the public due to their 22-year age gap.
"There's so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps. I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date," Morrone said in a 2019 interview.
The breakup came as a surprise to their inner circle, who thought the pair would go the distance. So much so, an OK! source revealed last year that DiCaprio was considering proposing despite having some hesitations.
"It's true, he's been on the fence for a while, partly because he doesn't want to jeopardize what they have and also because he's always been adamant that true love is so much more to him than a piece of paper," the source explained. "But friends and family have chipped away at Leo — and it's a pretty open secret that Camila's been eager to make it official for a long time now, though she's never made him feel pressured."
The Titanic actor isn't the only one who's experienced a recent public breakup, as Hadid, 27, called it quits with her on-again off-again boyfriend, Zayn Malik, back in 2021. In the fall of last year, news broke that Malik allegedly got into a physical altercation with Hadid's mother, Yolanda. Since then, the duo has gone their separate ways, but they continue to co-parent their daughter, Khai.
Sources spoke to People about Hadid and DiCaprio's dynamic.