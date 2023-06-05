Lindsay Hubbard Dishes on Upcoming Wedding to 'Summer House' Costar Carl Radke: 'We're the Happiest We've Ever Been'

Radke, 38, is also "super involved," even if he doesn't always know what to do. "He provides moral support. I was working on sending out our invites, and he sat next to me and gave me a massage. I make quick decisions, so sometimes he doesn't want to do something wrong or disappoint me which is sweet."

Though there may be stressful times ahead, the duo — who met in 2016 before filming Summer House and later became a couple in 2021 — are in agreement about what their big day will look like. "We want a band, but we also want a DJ. We have a lot of DJ friends, some of which are invited to the wedding, and we're currently talking to a couple of notable friends in the country music world to potentially perform at our wedding," she reveals. "We're doing bridal parties. We have an army of people that are ready to stand up next to us."