Liam Hemsworth & Gabriella Brooks Debunk Split Rumors By Making Red Carpet Debut At Sydney Premiere
What split rumors? Liam Hemsworth and his girlfriend, Gabriella Brooks, made their red carpet debut at the Sydney, Australia, premiere of his new movie Poker Face, which was released on Tuesday, November 15.
In new photos, the handsome hunk, 32, sported a black suit, while the model, 26, looked gorgeous in a gold gown. The two were all smiles as they stepped on the red carpet.
As OK! previously reported, the stars, who were first linked in 2019, apparently went their separate ways in August, leaving the brunette beauty "heartbroken," a source said at the time.
“He didn’t want to be tied down and work has picked up since the pandemic ended," the insider shared.
Clearly, the two are better than ever, especially since Brooks has won over Hemsworth's parents.
“Craig and Leonie adore Gabriella,” another insider added. “[They] think she’s a much better fit for their son than Miley Cyrus.”
The pair rarely speak about their relationship — something Brooks does on purpose.
“My personal relationship is very, very important and very sacred to me,” she told the Daily Telegraph‘s Stellar Magazine. “I completely understand [the interest in her relationship]. But at the end of the day, I guess I just like having that for me.”
Brooks added that her man is "great" and she adores his family.
"They're the most beautiful people, and I'm very lucky to know them," she gushed.
The Hunger Games star had a very public relationship with Cyrus after the two first met in 2009 while filming The Last Song. They later split but rekindled their romance in 2015. But after getting married in December 2018, the two parted ways for good, and they finalized their divorce in 2020.
From then on, Hemsworth has kept a low-profile and stayed out of the spotlight.