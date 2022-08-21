OK Magazine
Gabriella Brooks' Sexiest Snaps At The Beach, Red Carpet And More: Photos

By:

Aug. 21 2022, Published 4:48 p.m. ET

Gabriella Brooks' new phase in life is treating her well.

Following her recent split with Liam Hemsworth, the model's making sure her ex knows what he's missing out on.

Even though Brooks is not the one to seek attention from others — a source revealed in April 2020 that she's "low-key" with her affairs — her latest Instagram posts are quite the thirst traps.

Source: gabriella_brooks/Instagram

The 26-year-old flaunted her frame in a back strapless jumpsuit, complementing the look with fingerless gloves stretching up her arm. She posed alongside a black Saint Laurent bag, gazing at the camera in an effortless snap.

Brooks, known to have made Hemsworth realize there is "life after Miley," posted the refreshing snaps after the Hunger Games actor called it quits on their relationship. A source revealed that the decision was made a couple of months ago and left the model "heartbroken."

mega
Source: MEGA

When Hemsworth and Brooks were still dating, she posed in a swimsuit as the new global ambassador of Seafolly for their summer campaign.

"Growing up on the beach, I've worn Seafolly every summer for as long as I can remember," she revealed of the photoshoot. "Seafolly embodies the fun and the freedom of the Australian summer and acts as a representation of some of my happiest times."

mega
Source: MEGA

In another snap from the photoshoot, the model smiled at the camera, holding a bag matching her swimsuit, showing off her slender frame. "The beach and the ocean is one of my favorite places to be and holds a special sense of calm for me, so to be working with a brand who really embodies the spirit of the Australian beach culture is very special," she said.

image
Source: MEGA

In another shoot for the same brand, Brooks stunned in an 80s-inspired attire, reviving the era's bikini and swimsuit fashion for a new generation. Her unkept hair gave the shot a candid look, making for a perfect beach snapshot.

mega
Source: MEGA

Brooks also shone at the 76th Venice Film Festival, where she arrived on the red carpet in all black. Her black served as a sexy addition to her elegant ensemble.

The source gave the scoop to ET about Hemsworth and Brooks' relationship. The couple reportedly split after dating roughly three years.

