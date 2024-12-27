or
Liam Payne's Ex Sophia Smith Engaged to Baby Daddy James Bridgwood 2 Months After One Direction Star's Shocking Death: Photos

Liam Payne and Sophia Smith were childhood friends from Wolverhampton, England.

Dec. 27 2024, Updated 2:14 p.m. ET

Liam Payne’s ex-girlfriend Sophia Smith is engaged — just two months after the One Direction alum’s tragic death.

In a new social media post, the 30-year-old influencer said "yes" to baby daddy James Bridgwood.

The brunette beauty — who dated Payne from 2013 to 2015 — uploaded a sweet black-and-white video, which showed the proposal.

In the clip, Smith looked stunned as Bridgwood presented her with the diamond ring. The duo’s 1-year-old daughter, Angelina, was also seen walking around while her parents basked in the momentous moment.

The soon-to-be married couple — who announced their pregnancy in December 2022 and welcomed the tot in April 2023 — then shared a group hug with Angelina.

“Yes, a million times over ❤️💍 25.12.24,” Smith captioned the upload.

In response, the couple was congratulated by pals, including some from One Direction’s inner circle.

“Aw Soph ❤️,” Lou Teasdale, who was the former hair and makeup artist for the famous boy band, penned, while Louis Tomlinson’s sister Lottie Tomlinson wrote, “😭😭😭💕💕💕✨ congratulations.”

Sophia's engagement comes after Liam died at age 31 by jumping off a hotel balcony in Argentina in October. Back in 2015, the late star — who met Sophia as a child in his hometown of Wolverhampton, England — spoke about their romance.

“I didn’t actually go out with her at the time [when we were younger],” the singer told an outlet at the time. “I used to see her at school and we’d kind of chat. I asked her sister for her number. She was very shy and didn’t give much indication that she liked me, so I just assumed that she wasn’t interested, as well as thinking, she was way too hot for me anyway.”

Liam even disclosed that the duo “talked about marriage,” however, they decided to split in October 2015 in order to advance their careers.

“Being on the tour all this year and being away from her was so hard,” Liam told another news source following their breakup. “We spent so much time apart. But in order to do right by somebody, sometimes it’s better not to do what your heart wants, but to do what’s better for them.”

After dating Sophia, the “Night Changes” crooner dated Cheryl Cole — with whom he shares son Bear — but they called it quits in 2018. After their split, he had romances with Maya Henry and Kate Cassidy.

Liam was dating Kate at the time of his passing. The blonde beauty left Argentina just days before the tragic incident.

