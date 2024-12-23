Liam Payne's Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Debuts Angel Wings Tattoo 2 Months After Singer's Tragic Death

Liam Payne’s girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, is paying tribute to the late One Direction singer — two months after his tragic death.

On Sunday, December 22, the social media influencer shared a glimpse of her new tattoo via her Instagram Story.

In the photo, Cassidy kept her face hidden while cuddling her dog, Nala, as she subtly featured a pair of angel wings inked on her index and middle fingers.

She simply added a red heart onto the snap.