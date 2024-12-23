or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Liam Payne
OK LogoNEWS

Liam Payne's Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Debuts Angel Wings Tattoo 2 Months After Singer's Tragic Death

kate cassidy new tattoo honors liam payne
Source: MEGA

Liam Payne's girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, revealed a new angel wings tattoo two months after his death.

By:

Dec. 23 2024, Published 8:02 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Liam Payne’s girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, is paying tribute to the late One Direction singer — two months after his tragic death.

On Sunday, December 22, the social media influencer shared a glimpse of her new tattoo via her Instagram Story.

In the photo, Cassidy kept her face hidden while cuddling her dog, Nala, as she subtly featured a pair of angel wings inked on her index and middle fingers.

She simply added a red heart onto the snap.

Article continues below advertisement
kate cassidy tattoo liam payne death tribute
Source: @kateecass/Instagram

Liam Payne and his girlfriend adopted their dog Nala in September.

Article continues below advertisement

The tattoo seemed to be a nod to Payne, as the couple had adopted Nala at four months old just one month before his devastating death in Buenos Aires on October 16. At the time, they had hoped to give the pup “a second chance at a better life.”

Article continues below advertisement

Cassidy previously shared a TikTok video where she revealed she was “so nervous to ask Payne about adopting Nala since they had just “moved into a new home.”

“How would you feel if we gave the shelter a little call and went to go rescue a dog?” she recounted asking him.

Cassidy later posted a short clip capturing the moment Payne met Nala for the first time, sweetly writing, “Liam was totally on board.”

Article continues below advertisement

The emotional tribute follows another recent TikTok post from Cassidy, in which she reflected on cherished memories with Payne.

Set to Mazzy Star’s haunting track “Fade Into You,” the montage included clips of Payne’s playful side — teasing Cassidy, outings to Disneyland, cozy nights and sledding adventures.

Article continues below advertisement
liam payne girlfriend kate cassidy angel wings tattoo
Source: MEGA

Kate Cassidy was seen grabbing some grocery items with her friends and her dog days after Liam Payne died.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Cassidy and Payne had traveled to South America earlier this year to attend one of Niall Horan’s concerts.

However, two days before Payne’s tragic passing, Cassidy made the tough decision to leave the trip early.

Article continues below advertisement

I hate staying in one place for too long,” she explained in a TikTok video. “I was just, like, I need to go home.”

Two months after Payne’s passing, new details have emerged about that night.

MORE ON:
Liam Payne

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
ate cassidy angel wings tattoo liam payne
Source: MEGA

The toxicology report revealed various substances in the singer's system.

Article continues below advertisement

In TMZ Presents: Liam Payne: Who’s to Blame? — which aired on Monday, December 16, on Fox — eyewitness Bret Watson recounted the tragic moment.

Watson, who was at CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires for his wedding, revealed he was in a first-floor room with his wedding planner when they saw Payne fall from above.

Article continues below advertisement

“He landed face up,” Watson said. “We could tell right away it was Liam, and he was motionless.”

"Seeing anyone fall like that is heartbreaking," he admitted. "Hearing the impact on the ground was more haunting than seeing him fall and seeing the immediate aftermath — it’s something that is burned into my brain and something I’m never going to forget. I’m still working through, just trying to process and understand everything that we saw."

Article continues below advertisement
liam payne kate cassidy tribute tattoo
Source: MEGA

The duo started dating in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

Hours prior to the incident, Watson and his guests noticed Payne’s increasingly erratic behavior. He claimed it was evident the “Teardrops” singer was becoming more intoxicated as the hours passed.

Moments later, Payne fell to his death, suffering 25 injuries, including severe trauma to his head. Officials concluded he was likely unconscious during the fall, as his injuries showed no signs of defensive action.

A toxicology report revealed several substances in Payne’s system at the time, including cocaine, benzodiazepines, crack and “pink cocaine”— a dangerous mix of MDMA, ketamine and methamphetamine.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.