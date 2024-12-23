Liam Payne's Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Debuts Angel Wings Tattoo 2 Months After Singer's Tragic Death
Liam Payne’s girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, is paying tribute to the late One Direction singer — two months after his tragic death.
On Sunday, December 22, the social media influencer shared a glimpse of her new tattoo via her Instagram Story.
In the photo, Cassidy kept her face hidden while cuddling her dog, Nala, as she subtly featured a pair of angel wings inked on her index and middle fingers.
She simply added a red heart onto the snap.
The tattoo seemed to be a nod to Payne, as the couple had adopted Nala at four months old just one month before his devastating death in Buenos Aires on October 16. At the time, they had hoped to give the pup “a second chance at a better life.”
Cassidy previously shared a TikTok video where she revealed she was “so nervous to ask Payne about adopting Nala since they had just “moved into a new home.”
“How would you feel if we gave the shelter a little call and went to go rescue a dog?” she recounted asking him.
Cassidy later posted a short clip capturing the moment Payne met Nala for the first time, sweetly writing, “Liam was totally on board.”
The emotional tribute follows another recent TikTok post from Cassidy, in which she reflected on cherished memories with Payne.
Set to Mazzy Star’s haunting track “Fade Into You,” the montage included clips of Payne’s playful side — teasing Cassidy, outings to Disneyland, cozy nights and sledding adventures.
As OK! previously reported, Cassidy and Payne had traveled to South America earlier this year to attend one of Niall Horan’s concerts.
However, two days before Payne’s tragic passing, Cassidy made the tough decision to leave the trip early.
“I hate staying in one place for too long,” she explained in a TikTok video. “I was just, like, I need to go home.”
Two months after Payne’s passing, new details have emerged about that night.
In TMZ Presents: Liam Payne: Who’s to Blame? — which aired on Monday, December 16, on Fox — eyewitness Bret Watson recounted the tragic moment.
Watson, who was at CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires for his wedding, revealed he was in a first-floor room with his wedding planner when they saw Payne fall from above.
“He landed face up,” Watson said. “We could tell right away it was Liam, and he was motionless.”
"Seeing anyone fall like that is heartbreaking," he admitted. "Hearing the impact on the ground was more haunting than seeing him fall and seeing the immediate aftermath — it’s something that is burned into my brain and something I’m never going to forget. I’m still working through, just trying to process and understand everything that we saw."
Hours prior to the incident, Watson and his guests noticed Payne’s increasingly erratic behavior. He claimed it was evident the “Teardrops” singer was becoming more intoxicated as the hours passed.
Moments later, Payne fell to his death, suffering 25 injuries, including severe trauma to his head. Officials concluded he was likely unconscious during the fall, as his injuries showed no signs of defensive action.
A toxicology report revealed several substances in Payne’s system at the time, including cocaine, benzodiazepines, crack and “pink cocaine”— a dangerous mix of MDMA, ketamine and methamphetamine.