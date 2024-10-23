Liam Payne's Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Felt Like She Was in a 'Hostage Situation' Before Singer's Shocking Death, Pal Claims
Was Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy's relationship all a sham?
According to a friend, it wasn't all what it seemed, as Cassidy felt trapped with Payne before his shocking death on Wednesday, October 16.
Cassidy, 25, made headlines for leaving their Argentinian vacation a few days before he fell off his hotel balcony.
“She can’t leave, or else who knows what will happen? And if she leaves, what will he do?” the friend told the New York Post of the blonde babe's thought process. However, the influencer, who was allegedly worried Payne would turn to drugs if she was gone, decided it was best to jet back to Florida. “But she has other responsibilities, other things that she’s supposed to be doing. So she finally had to make a decision.”
“They’re in Argentina and it’s like a hostage situation,” the friend said, noting that the couple were planning to stay in Buenos Aires for a few days to attend Niall Horan's concert, but they ended up staying put in the South American country.
“So she tells him she wants to leave, this is after a week. He begs her to stay,” they continued. “She keeps extending her trip, a day, two days. And he just wants her to stay, stay, stay.”
While some fans have blamed Cassidy for leaving, the source said it wasn't her fault.
“I get what people are saying, that she should just stay with her rich famous boyfriend,” they continued, “but she wanted to be home in her own bed with her dog. She wanted to come home. So eventually she says she’s going home.”
- Liam Payne Splits From Fiancée Maya Henry, Singer Is Seen Holding Hands With Another Woman
- Are Liam Payne & Ex-Fiancée Maya Henry Back Together? Reconciliation Rumors Swirl After The Two Are Seen 'Touching, Flirting'
- New Direction: Liam Payne Reportedly Engaged To Girlfriend Maya Henry After Two Years
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As OK! previously reported, the One Direction star, who was 31 years old when he died, had a mixture of drugs in his system at the time of his death, including crack and "pink cocaine," a mixture of ketamine and other drugs.
He also reportedly partied with escorts before he fell.
Meanwhile, Cassidy has posted several statements since her boyfriend's death. Most recently, on Wednesday, October 23, she gave more insight into how she's coping.
"My heart is shattered in ways I can’t put into words," she wrote alongside a slew of photos of the pair. "I wish you could see the huge impact you’ve had on the world, even as it feels so dark right now. You brought so much happiness and positivity to everyone—millions of fans, your family, friends, and especially me. You are incredibly loved."
"You are — because I can’t say were — my best friend, the love of my life, and everyone you touched felt just as special as I did," she continued. "Your energy was contagious, lighting up every room you walked into. None of this feels real, and I can’t wrap my head around this new reality of not having you here. I’m struggling to figure out how to live in a world without you by my side. Together, we got to be kids again, always finding joy in the smallest things."
She even revealed they were planning their future together.
"A few weeks ago, we sat outside on a beautiful evening manifesting our lives together," Cassidy revealed. "I keep your note close, even though you told me not to look at it. It said, 'Me and Kate to marry within a year/engaged & together forever 444.'"
"Liam, I know we’ll be together forever, but not in the way we had planned," she concluded. "You’ll always be with me. I’ve gained a guardian angel.I will love you for the rest of my life and beyond, carrying our dreams and memories with me everywhere I go."