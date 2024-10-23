Liam Payne's Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Felt Like She Was in a 'Hostage Situation' Before Singer's Shocking Death, Pal Claims

Cassidy, 25, made headlines for leaving their Argentinian vacation a few days before he fell off his hotel balcony.

“She can’t leave, or else who knows what will happen? And if she leaves, what will he do?” the friend told the New York Post of the blonde babe's thought process. However, the influencer, who was allegedly worried Payne would turn to drugs if she was gone, decided it was best to jet back to Florida. “But she has other responsibilities, other things that she’s supposed to be doing. So she finally had to make a decision.”