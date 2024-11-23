Liam Payne's Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Hurt Over 'Painful' CCTV Footage of the One Direction Star Before Shocking Death: 'It's Devastating'
Kate Cassidy is reeling over the recent CCTV footage of Liam Payne's final moments.
According to insiders, the late One Direction member's girlfriend, 25, has been heartbroken over the extremely private moments being made public after Payne fell to his death at age 31 from the third floor of an Argentinian hotel in October.
“Whenever it seems it can’t get more painful for Kate, it gets even more painful,” a source claimed about the videos of the singer being carried through the hotel in the moments before his passing. "He could have been saved, he could have been helped. It’s devastating — and infuriating."
In the clips, three men in suits are seen carrying Payne by his arms through the lobby as onlookers watch the scene in horror. “We have a guest who is [allegedly] high and drunk; and when he is conscious, he is destroying his room and we need you to send someone, please. We need you to send someone urgently because I don’t know if his life is in danger,” the hotel manager said in the 911 call placed to authorities. "He is in a room that has a balcony and we are scared he might be endangering his life."
The pop star was recently laid to rest at his funeral held in Buckinghamshire, England, where his former band members Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson were all in attendance to say goodbye to Payne.
As OK! previously reported, one of the "Strip That Down" vocalist's exes Danielle Peazer spoke out about how deeply Payne's passing was affecting her. "I'm also very aware that over the past few weeks or so I've posted the least amount I ever have in my entire online career. Yet I've had the most eyes on everything I'm doing or saying," she wrote on social media.
"Thank you for being patient with me whilst I take a minute for myself. I'm grateful for all the love sent my way and am making the most of this quality time with my baby girl and the rest of my family. Also, for anyone who needs to hear it and is struggling with something within...Everything is just a phase," the influencer continued.
In a previously post shortly after his death, Peazer added, "Whilst we all take the time to navigate in a world without Liam, it's important to remember that while he was adored by millions as a world famous musician for the last decade, he was also someone's son and brother for more than 30 years, a friend to so many and more recently an uncle."
