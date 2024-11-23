Liam Payne's Ex-Girlfriend Danielle Peazer Releases Heartbreaking Statement Following One Direction Singer's Funeral in the U.K.
Danielle Peazer is explaining her lack of social media activity following her ex-boyfriend Liam Payne's death.
After the late One Direction member was laid to rest at his funeral held in Buckinghamshire, England, his former partner, 36, took to her Instagram Stories on Friday, November 22, to touch on how Payne's tragic passing has affected her.
"I'm also very aware that over the past few weeks or so I've posted the least amount I ever have in my entire online career. Yet I've had the most eyes on everything I'm doing or saying," Peazer, who dated the pop star between 2010 and 2012 and for a brief period in 2022, began.
"Thank you for being patient with me whilst I take a minute for myself. I'm grateful for all the love sent my way and am making the most of this quality time with my baby girl and the rest of my family. Also, for anyone who needs to hear it and is struggling with something within...Everything is just a phase," she continued.
As OK! previously reported, Payne, who was 31, fatally fell from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on October 16, 2024.
Following the shocking news, the influencer reflected on her time with Payne in a social media update. "Whilst we all take the time to navigate in a world without Liam, it's important to remember that while he was adored by millions as a world famous musician for the last decade, he was also someone's son and brother for more than 30 years, a friend to so many and more recently an uncle," Peazer wrote alongside a throwback photo of the two sharing ice cream.
Peazer emphasized how tragic Payne's death was for his 7-year-old son, Bear, whom he shares with Cheryl Cole. "His most important role and something he was the most proud of out of all of his monumental successes was that he was a father," she explained.
"The thought that there is a now a child growing up without one of their parents is heartbreaking and unfair. To Liam's son Bear, as well as his parents and sisters, my love, thoughts and strength goes to you. The magnitude of this loss is incomprehensible and I will continue to support you in any way I am able to," the social media star added.
"LJP, This still doesn't feel real. Despite being aware of your struggles over the years, I hoped and prayed that this day would never come. But now we're all facing the reality of living a life without your presence. It's common at times like this for people to say 'I hope he knew how much I cared about him' but I know that you knew how I felt, it was one thing we were really good at - being brutally honest with our feelings for each other, whether the other wanted to hear it or not," Peazer said.