Liam Payne's Death: Disturbing Last Images Show Singer Being Hauled to His Hotel Room by 3 People Minutes Before Fatal Balcony Fall
New footage of Liam Payne's last moments on October 16 paint the picture that the late singer was too intoxicated to stand on his own just minutes before his death.
In photos from inside the lobby of the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, the star was seen being lugged to his room by three men, with two individuals each hoisting him by an arm while one lifted his legs.
The news outlet that obtained the images said the One Direction alum was reportedly "convulsing" on the floor when the men lifted him and brought him back to his hotel room, which was on the third floor.
The timestamp on the first image reads 16:54:48, but the one near his room is listed at 16:54:37, just 11 second later. However, the outlet claimed it would take around 90 seconds to get from the lobby to the third floor via the elevator, meaning one of the timestamps is inaccurate or manipulated.
For some reason, the men left Payne — who was 31 — alone in his room, and around 17:00, he accidentally fell from his hotel room's balcony to his death. An ambulance arrived 11 minutes later.
An autopsy revealed he died from internal and external bleeding with several drugs in his system, including pink cocaine, antidepressants and crack.
It's unclear if the three men are the same ones who were arrested in the investigation into his death.
As OK! reported, two hotel staffers were accused of providing the narcotics found in the crooner's room.
The three detainees were charged with "abandonment of a person followed by death, supply and facilitation of narcotics."
The "Get Low" vocalist was laid to rest in his hometown of Wolverhampton, England, on Wednesday, November 20, while the service was held at St. Mary's Church in Amersham, England.
Attendees included his 1D bandmates — Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson — as well as Simon Cowell, who formed the boyband.
Payne's ex Cheryl Cole — who's the mother of his only child, son Bear — as well as girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, were also present.
"I have been at a complete loss. Nothing about the past few days have felt real. I ask and pray that you'll give me the grace and space to navigate this in private," Cassidy wrote on social media after her beau's unexpected passing.
"Liam, my angel. You are everything," she continued. "I want you to know I loved you unconditionally and completely. I will continue to love you for the rest of my life. I love you Liam."
Payne struggled with substance abuse ever since One Direction became famous.
Daily Mail obtained the footage from Payne's last moments.