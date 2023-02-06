Making Them Proud! Liam Payne & Niall Horan Celebrate Harry Styles' Big Grammy Win

“Wow… this image is really something to wake up to and when you write music like you do Harry you deserve every millisecond of that moment looking down smiling at the trophy you’ve earned,” Payne wrote on Instagram alongside a black and white photo of Styles accepting the prestigious award at the Sunday, February 5, event. “God bless you brother congratulations.”

The "Slow Hands" artist echoed the sentiment, taking to his Instagram Story to share a clip of himself at home watching the Don't Worry Darling actor's big moment with the caption: "very proud @harrystyles."