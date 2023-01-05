Did Ellie Goulding Cheat On Ed Sheeran With Niall Horan? She Dishes

“And I never saw him as a threat (you bastard) / Until you disappeared with him to have sex. of course / It’s not like we were both on tour / We were staying on the same f**king hotel floor/ And I wasn’t looking for a promise or commitment / But it was never just fun, and I thought you were different,” the lyrics read.

The public seemed to believe the mystery man in question was the "This Town" artist, 29, after he and Goulding were seen getting close later that year at the Kings of Leon set during the V Festival. A British tabloid later falsely confirmed the rumors, but Sheeran refuted the report.