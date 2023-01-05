Did Ellie Goulding Cheat On Ed Sheeran With Niall Horan? She Dishes
Ellie Goulding is setting the record straight.
The pop sensation, 36, finally addressed the longstanding rumors she cheated on former flame Ed Sheeran with One Direction member Niall Horan nearly nine years ago.
In the comments section of a TikTok Goulding shared on Saturday, December 31, 2022, of herself dancing to Prep’s cover of Harry Styles’ chart-topping tune “As It Was,” a fan penned: “Can’t believe u cheated on Ed with Niall, but slay [for real]."
BODY ENVY! ELLIE GOULDING IS A BABE IN A BIKINI IN MIAMI — SEE THE PHOTOS!
The "Burn" vocalist was not here for the shade from the inquisitive viewer, writing back, “False!!!!! But also slay.”
Goulding and the "Perfect" singer, 31, sparked dating rumors in 2013 after they were spotted getting cozy and holding hands in the audience of the MTV Video Music Awards.
Sheeran continued to add fuel to the fire during an interview with Washington radio station Click 98.9 the same year. When asked if he and the blonde beauty were more than friends he said, “I mean, normal people don’t hold hands if they’re just friends. It was going on. And now it’s not.”
Music fans continued to speculate about the relationship for years, with many theorizing Sheeran's song "Don't" was about his failed romance with Goulding. He even called out the Hereford native for allegedly cheating on the Grammy Award-winning musician with a fellow artist.
ED SHEERAN SPOTTED LEAVING THE U.K. WHILE FACING COPYRIGHT CLAIMS FOR HIS SONG 'SHAPE OF YOU': PHOTOS
“And I never saw him as a threat (you bastard) / Until you disappeared with him to have sex. of course / It’s not like we were both on tour / We were staying on the same f**king hotel floor/ And I wasn’t looking for a promise or commitment / But it was never just fun, and I thought you were different,” the lyrics read.
The public seemed to believe the mystery man in question was the "This Town" artist, 29, after he and Goulding were seen getting close later that year at the Kings of Leon set during the V Festival. A British tabloid later falsely confirmed the rumors, but Sheeran refuted the report.
In 2019, Goulding married Caspar Jopling and later welcomed son Arthur Ever Winter, 1. For his part, Sheeran wed high school friend Cherry Seaborn. They share two daughters Lyra Antarctica, 2, and Jupiter, 9 months.