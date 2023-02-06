Watch: Exes Taylor Swift & Harry Styles Smile While Engaging In Conversation At The 2023 Grammy Awards

The blonde beauty has rarely spoken about her relationship with the "As It Was" crooner, but she famously wrote "Out of the Woods" and "Style" about him and their time together.

"I mean, I don’t know if they’re about me or not … but the issue is, she’s so good, they’re bloody everywhere," he told Rolling Stone of potentially being featured in the hits. "I write from my experiences; everyone does that. I’m lucky if everything [we went through together] helped create those songs. That’s what hits your heart."