Watch: Exes Taylor Swift & Harry Styles Smile While Engaging In Conversation At The 2023 Grammy Awards
Harry Styles and Taylor Swift reunited at the 2023 Grammys — but they didn't ignore one another. Instead, they actually interacted inside the Crypto.com arena on Sunday, February 5.
In a video clip, the former flames, who dated in 2012 for one month, laughed and engaged in conversation while Steve Lacy performed his hit song "Bad Habit."
Of course, people went wild over seeing the two musicians together again. “My heart is SO FULL,” one person wrote, while another said, “THIS MOMENT JUST LAUNCHED ME INTO OUTER SPACE,”
“ANOTHER ICONIC TAYLOR AND HARRY GRAMMY MOMENT," a third person exclaimed.
As OK! previously reported, the "Style" singer, 33, also gave the One Direction alum, 29, a standing ovation when he took home the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album.
The blonde beauty has rarely spoken about her relationship with the "As It Was" crooner, but she famously wrote "Out of the Woods" and "Style" about him and their time together.
"I mean, I don’t know if they’re about me or not … but the issue is, she’s so good, they’re bloody everywhere," he told Rolling Stone of potentially being featured in the hits. "I write from my experiences; everyone does that. I’m lucky if everything [we went through together] helped create those songs. That’s what hits your heart."
"She doesn’t need me to tell her they’re great. They’re great songs … It’s the most amazing unspoken dialogue ever," he added.
The U.K. native admitted why things didn't work out with the "Red" songstress.
"Relationships are hard, at any age. And adding in that you don’t really understand exactly how it works when you’re 18, trying to navigate [fame and media attention] didn’t make it easier," he shared. "I mean, you’re a little bit awkward to begin with. You’re on a date with someone you really like. It should be that simple, right? It was a learning experience for sure."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Meanwhile, both have moved on: Styles dated Olivia Wilde, but they recently broke up, while Swift is dating actor Joe Alwyn.