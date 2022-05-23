Liam Payne Splits From Fiancée Maya Henry, Singer Is Seen Holding Hands With Another Woman
Dunzo! Liam Payne and his fiancée Maya Henry have split for good, the MailOnline revealed.
According to the outlet, the singer, 28, and the model, 21, decided to go their separate ways last month — they previously called off their engagement in June 2021. They later got back together two months later.
Payne seems to have moved on, as he was spotted with his arms wrapped around another mystery brunette, per a fan Instagram account.
Naturally, Henry didn't want to be filled in on what her ex has been up to. "I love all of the fans so much but please stop sending me these pictures of my fiancé wrapped around another woman," she said. "This is not me and it’s hard enough knowing this has happened without seeing it. Enough now."
Clearly, things changed, as in March, the former One Direction member gushed over his connection with Henry. "She's still my fiancée," he said at the time. "We're still here together, and we're very, very happy at the moment. Probably the happiest we've been."
"I think we went through a lot in COVID," he continued. "I feel like we've come out the other side of it a bit stronger. Most couples who have been married for years struggled, right? So, I mean, we're still really happy to be here together today."
Payne previously spoke out about working on himself when he's single.
"I'm just not very good at them so I just need to work on myself before I put myself on to somebody else," he said of being with someone. "And I feel like that's where I got to in my last relationship. I just wasn't giving a very good version of me anymore, that I didn't appreciate and I didn't like being."
I feel like more than anything at this point, I’m more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people," he continued.
The former flames began dating shortly after his relationship with Cheryl Cole fizzled. (The two share son Bear.)