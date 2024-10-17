Liam Payne Told Ex Maya Henry He Was 'Going to Die' Before Shocking Death
Liam Payne's ex Maya Henry shared chilling details about the One Direction singer in an interview released just two days before his tragic death at 31 years old.
“I always felt it was a manipulation tactic… I always felt like it was so I’d continue to feel bad for him,” Henry said on the podcast "The Internet Is Dead." “He would always message me ever since we broke up, like ‘Oh, I’m not well.’ He would always play with death and be like, ‘Well, I’m gonna die. I’m not doing well.’”
She continued, “There was one time I was trying to get him help and he was not taking it. He would text my mom, ‘I’m not doing well, have Maya contact me.’ Because I wouldn’t respond. And it’s just always the same cycle.”
Henry claimed the pop star continued to get in touch with her and her family around the time her book was coming out in 2024.
“For example, when I announced my book, he did the same thing. He called my mom, ‘I think I’m not going to be around much longer.’ And I don’t play with death, so if you say this, I’m going to try and help you no matter what you’ve done and I think he took advantage of my family’s kindness,” Henry said. “So I was like, ‘If you want to go back to rehab, I will help you.’ Not that I wanted to be back with him, but he’s still somebody’s child, he’s still somebody’s brother. If that were my brother, I would want somebody to help him too.”
“As of recent events that have happened, I can’t speak on legally. It’s just gotten so much worse… but I always just felt really bad,” she added.
To make matters worse, Payne was supposedly struggling with issues relating to his ex Henry, whom he was engaged to.
According to a source who spoke to People, Henry, 23, issued a cease-and-desist order last week to Payne after her allegedly kept trying to contact her. Payne was "extremely overwhelmed by all of the legal issues," they added.
As OK! previously reported, Payne died after falling from multiple stories at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires on Wednesday, October 16, Policía Federal Argentina confirmed to People.