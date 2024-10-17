Liam Payne Told Ex Maya Henry He Was 'Going to Die' Before Shocking Death

Henry claimed the pop star continued to get in touch with her and her family around the time her book was coming out in 2024.

“For example, when I announced my book, he did the same thing. He called my mom, ‘I think I’m not going to be around much longer.’ And I don’t play with death, so if you say this, I’m going to try and help you no matter what you’ve done and I think he took advantage of my family’s kindness,” Henry said. “So I was like, ‘If you want to go back to rehab, I will help you.’ Not that I wanted to be back with him, but he’s still somebody’s child, he’s still somebody’s brother. If that were my brother, I would want somebody to help him too.”