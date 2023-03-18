Liam Payne Causes Concern After Looking Unrecognizable At Latest Red Carpet: 'What Happened?'
Liam Payne caused a stir when he showed off his new look at a red carpet in London on Thursday, March 17.
While supporting Louis Tomlinson's All of Those Voices documentary, Payne, 29, wore a white blazer and a pair of black pants as he posed with his new girlfriend, Kate Cassidy.
“Omggggggg what happened to Liam?” one person wrote, while another added, “Liam and his girlfriend probably have their dates [at] a beauty clinic, so they can have the opportunity to get a s***load of fillers and Botox together 😂."
“Did Liam also got [sic] on the buccal fat removal trend????” a third person asked of the procedure that many celebrities get.
“So good to see them together. Liam looks really smart, but so thin. His face is gaunt,” a fourth person pointed out.
But some were quick to defend the singer from the haters, calling him "hot" and "beautiful as always."
Payne, who has been open about struggling with alcohol and pill addiction, may have lost weight as he kicked the habit.
"There is some stuff that I’ve definitely never spoken about," he previously told Steven Bartlett in 2021. "It was really, really, really severe. It was a problem."
As a result, his boy band days were filled with some ups and downs.
"The day the band ended, I was like, 'Thank the Lord,'" Payne said. "I know a lot of people are going to be mad at me for saying that, but I needed to stop or it would kill me."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
At the beginning of the band's success, Payne admitted he struggled with alcoholism, as he was constantly on the road.
"In the band... the best way to secure us, because of how big we’d got, was just to lock us in our rooms. What’s in the room? A mini-bar," he recalled. "So at a certain point I thought, I’m just going to have a party-for-one and that seemed to carry on for many years of my life. Then you look back at how long you’ve been drinking and you’re like, 'Jesus Christ, that's a long time.'