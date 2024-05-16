Liam Payne's Ex-Fiancée Maya Henry Confesses She Had an Abortion: 'If It Were Up to Me, I Wouldn't Have Done It'

In an interview published on Wednesday, May 15, the One Direction member’s ex-fiancée, 23, revealed she had an abortion years ago — though she didn't identify who the father was.

“What I went through in real life is very similar to what Mallory went through in the book. I definitely did have some complications, and I did have to go to the hospital alone,” she said of the abortion .

While discussing her new book, Looking Forward, the Instagram star confessed the character Mallory in her novel was “definitely inspired” by her real life.

“It was very lonely, having these men tell you, ‘Oh, it’s going to feel like a heavy period, it’s not going to be that painful, it’s going to be easy.’ But I’m like, you’ve never even gone through anything like [this], so how would you know to tell me? That’s why I wanted to include it in the book, because I’ve seen so many people online talk about taking the abortion pill and it was the most painful thing for them. It’s just mind-boggling to me that you could tell a woman how they’re going to feel,” the brunette beauty explained.

Though she does not seem to regret her decision, she did admit it was a tough one.