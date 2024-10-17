Liam Payne 'Would Still Be Alive' If He Hadn't Auditioned for the Show, 'X Factor' Star Claims
X Factor star Rebecca Ferguson made a shocking claim about Liam Payne after his untimely death.
"It's always a hotel room! We both met at Euston station and shared the taxi together to X Factor. I can't help but think of that boy who was hopeful and looking forward to his bright future ahead. If he hadn't jumped on that train and jumped in that taxi I believe he would be alive today," Ferguson, who competed on the same series as Payne did, wrote on social media.
"Rest in peace Liam, I hope you find peace on the other side and love to your mum and family x," she continued.
As OK! previously reported, the One Direction star died after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
When responders arrived to the scene, the English singer already had a skull fracture from the fall.
"Our role was to head there quickly, give medical attention and try to resuscitate him, but his injuries were incompatible with life," Buenos Aires medical services director Alberto Crescenti explained about the situation. "Based on what the team saw, there was apparently a cranial fracture and extremely serious injuries that led to his immediate death."
Many people have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the sad situation.
"We are utterly devastated by the news," his family said in a statement.
In a separate statement, they said: "We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul. We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time."
Though none of Payne's One Direction members have spoken out, according to an insider, Zayn Malik is not taking the news well.
"Zayn was told in the early hours of this morning and has been in absolute bits," a U.S. music producer working with Malik told Daily Mail on Thursday, October 17. "He is in shock, and his parents have been in touch with Liam’s family to offer their support and condolences."
"People close to Zayn don’t want him to be alone at the moment, so he is surrounded by friends," the insider noted of Malik.