Liam Payne's Life in Pictures: Remembering the Former One Direction Member After His Death at 31
Liam Payne's Early Life
Born in Wolverhampton, England, on August 29, 1998, Liam Payne was the only son of Geoff and Karen Payne.
He once said he "effectively died as a baby," explaining, "I was born three weeks early and kept being ill. From the age of zero to four was always in hospital having tests done but they couldn't find out what was wrong."
As a kid, Liam endured constant bullying from older students, prompting him to take up boxing lessons. But on the bright side, he enjoyed soccer while growing up with two older sisters Nicola and Ruth.
Liam Payne Embarked on His 'The X Factor' Journey
In 2008, then-14-year-old Liam auditioned for The X Factor but was eliminated.
"It was my dad who was the driving force behind that. I entered the show for him," he told The Times in 2019.
Although his initial attempt was not successful, he returned in 2010 and passed the audition. He made it through to the next round and was eventually grouped with Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson to debut under the One Direction banner.
"They're just too talented to get rid of," Nicole Scherzinger said of the band members in the never-before-seen footage released in 2022. "They've got just the right look and the right charisma onstage. I think they'll be really great in a boy band together. They're like little stars. You can't get rid of little stars, you know? So you put them all together."
Liam Payne Debuted in One Direction
One Direction quickly dominated the music charts with the release of their debut single, "What Makes You Beautiful," from their debut studio album, Up All Night, in 2011. The lead single also helped them become the first-ever U.K. group to nab number one on the Billboard 200.
One Direction Announced an Indefinite Hiatus
One Direction released two more albums — Take Me Home and Midnight Memories — that featured all five members. After Zayn left the band in 2015, the remaining members worked on two more albums, Four and Made in the A.M., before announcing their indefinite hiatus.
"It is definitely really sad for us. But obviously, we're going back into it. So it's not goodbye; it's just, 'See you later,'" Liam told USA TODAY about their break in 2015. "It's like what Tigger used to say: 'Ta-ta for now.'"
Liam Payne Focused on His Solo Career
In December 2019, Liam dropped his first solo album, LP1, following the success of his 2017 song, "Strip That Down," with Quavo.
"It took a long time to finish off – not because it was hard to make, but we were having so much luck with the singles that we didn't need to focus on making the album at that moment in time," he said of his solo album during an interview with USA TODAY. "I was just kind of finding myself and finding my sound. And also in the band, we made albums really quickly: like two weeks' worth of writing and then a month of recording. So I wanted to enjoy this experience a bit more."
He also collaborated with other artists on different songs: Rita Ora on "For You" and Zedd on "Get Low," to name a few.
In March, Liam released "Teardrops," the lead single from his planned second studio album. It became his last track before his death.
Liam Payne Became a Dad
On March 22, 2017, Liam welcomed his son, Bear Grey, with his then-girlfriend Cheryl. Even after his split from the Girls Aloud member, he remained a devoted father to his child.
"I see him two times a week, three times a week sometimes. And I make sure when I see him, he has 100 percent of my time. I make sure that I'm not on my phone or d------- around somewhere else," he told People.
Liam continued, "So, I like to give him those moments and it's important, he needs that in his life. He needs his dad in his life, and I'm happy he looks at me like a superhero, and I'm hoping to keep it that way."
Liam Payne Had High-Profile Relationships
Before Cheryl, Liam dated Danielle Peazer and Sophia Smith. He then sparked dating rumors with Cairo Dwek and Naomi Campbell before moving on with Maya Henry in 2018.
In October 2022, he started dating Kate Cassidy but called it quits with her in May 2023. One month later, the couple reconciled and remained together until Liam's death.
Liam Payne Battled Health Issues in the Years Leading Up to His Death
In the years leading to his death, Liam sparked concerns due to several health issues.
In September 2023, he was hospitalized after he suffered from a severe kidney infection while vacationing in Italy. His mother, Karen, told the Daily Mail she felt helpless as Liam stayed in a Milan hospital for a week to receive treatment.
"We are all worried sick about it, but we just have to get on," she said. "It's horrible — him being all the way over there."
During his time in One Direction, Liam turned to "pills and booze" to cope with the pressure. He said, "Being an alcoholic, doing whatever else, that was my choice. So it doesn't have to be whiny, but I know it was a sacrifice to be here."
He revealed in a July 2023 video that he completed 100 days in a rehab center in Louisiana. At the time, he told his fans he "had to get away to get better."
"I was in bad shape up to that point," he explained, "and I was really happy more than anything when I arrived to kind of put a stopper on life and work. I didn't have my phone for nearly 100 days. I didn't connect with the outside world at all, and it was kind of prepping me for that moment, upon leaving — the hardest part was turning the phone back on."
Liam Payne Passed Away at 31
Buenos Aires police said in a statement that Liam, 31, died from "extremely serious injuries" after falling from the third floor of CasaSur Palermo Hotel on Wednesday, October 16.
Communications director for the Buenos Aires Security Ministry Pablo Policicchio told The Associated Press the "Sunshine" singer "had jumped from the balcony of his room." Moments before his passing, the hotel manager called 911 due to an "aggressive man who could be under the influence of drugs or alcohol."
It was later confirmed that the deceased guest was Liam.