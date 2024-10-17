Liam Payne's Life in Pictures: Remembering the Former One Direction Member After His Death at 31

In the years leading to his death, Liam sparked concerns due to several health issues.

In September 2023, he was hospitalized after he suffered from a severe kidney infection while vacationing in Italy. His mother, Karen, told the Daily Mail she felt helpless as Liam stayed in a Milan hospital for a week to receive treatment.

"We are all worried sick about it, but we just have to get on," she said. "It's horrible — him being all the way over there."

During his time in One Direction, Liam turned to "pills and booze" to cope with the pressure. He said, "Being an alcoholic, doing whatever else, that was my choice. So it doesn't have to be whiny, but I know it was a sacrifice to be here."

He revealed in a July 2023 video that he completed 100 days in a rehab center in Louisiana. At the time, he told his fans he "had to get away to get better."

"I was in bad shape up to that point," he explained, "and I was really happy more than anything when I arrived to kind of put a stopper on life and work. I didn't have my phone for nearly 100 days. I didn't connect with the outside world at all, and it was kind of prepping me for that moment, upon leaving — the hardest part was turning the phone back on."