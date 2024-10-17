Liam Payne's Tragic Death: One Direction Singer 'Jumped From' His Hotel Balcony in Horrific Final Moments, Buenos Aires Police Reveal
New details surrounding Liam Payne's chilling final moments have been unveiled.
The late One Direction singer is said to have "jumped from the balcony of his room" before falling to his death at age 31 on Wednesday, October 16, in Argentina, according to Buenos Aires police.
Authorities received an emergency call just after 5 p.m. local time, warning of an "aggressive man who could be under the influence of drugs or alcohol," Pablo Policicchio, the communications director for the Buenos Aires Security Ministry informed a news publication.
Payne was staying on the third floor of the Casa Sur Hotel in the Palermo neighborhood of Buenos Aires. Officers reportedly heard a loud thud before discovering the former boy band member's body in the building's courtyard. His fall resulted in "extremely serious injuries" that likely caused him to die on impact.
Upon arriving at the scene, emergency responders were unable to revive the English singer after he suffered a skull fracture from the fall.
"Our role was to head there quickly, give medical attention and try to resuscitate him, but his injuries were incompatible with life," Buenos Aires medical services director Alberto Crescenti explained to a second news outlet following Payne's passing. "Based on what the team saw, there was apparently a cranial fracture and extremely serious injuries that led to his immediate death."
Crescenti asked the public not to "get ahead of ourselves" regarding suspicion of Payne being under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of his passing until an official autopsy report has been conducted.
In a 911 call obtained by the first news publication, Casa Sur Hotel's manager could be heard frantically informing the dispatcher of "a guest who is overwhelmed with drugs and alcohol."
"He’s destroying the entire room and, well, we need you to send someone, please," the individual chillingly continued, as they worrying noted the room's balcony.
Payne's body was removed from the scene roughly three hours after his death following forensics investigators' analysis of the situation.
Several celebrities quickly took to social media in reaction to the horrific news of Payne's passing.
"I am in shock right now. Liam was always so kind to me. He was one of the first major artists I got to work with. I can not believe he is gone," famed singer Charlie Puth expressed via his Instagram Story on Wednesday. "I am so upset right now, may he rest in peace."
"This all feels so surreal," Dan Richards, who was the guitarist for One Direction, admitted on the social media app. "Thanks to everyone reaching out. Still trying to wrap my head around it all. My thoughts go out to Liam’s family at this time."
Payne was a father to his 7-year-old son, Bear, whom he shared with his ex Cheryl Cole, who has yet to address his passing.
