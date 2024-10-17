Liam Payne's Tragic Death: One Direction Singer 'Jumped From' His Hotel Balcony in Horrific Final Moments, Buenos Aires Police Reveal

Authorities received an emergency call just after 5 p.m. local time, warning of an "aggressive man who could be under the influence of drugs or alcohol," Pablo Policicchio, the communications director for the Buenos Aires Security Ministry informed a news publication.

Payne was staying on the third floor of the Casa Sur Hotel in the Palermo neighborhood of Buenos Aires. Officers reportedly heard a loud thud before discovering the former boy band member's body in the building's courtyard. His fall resulted in "extremely serious injuries" that likely caused him to die on impact.