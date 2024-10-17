Liam Payne Dead at 31: Celebrities React to Former One Direction Member's Sudden Passing

On Instagram, Charlie Puth uploaded a photo of himself and Liam Payne following the former One Direction member's death on October 16.

The "Light Switch" hitmaker also took to his Instagram Story, writing, “I am in shock right now. Liam was always so kind to me. He was one of the first major artists I got to work with. I cannot believe he is gone…"

The next post was a video showing them sharing a laugh. He said in the caption, “I’m so upset right now, may he rest in peace.”

In another story, Puth uploaded a clip from Payne's past SiriusXM interview in which the "Strip That Down" gushed about being friends with him.

Puth added the text, "I am so sorry …"