Liam Payne Dead at 31: Celebrities React to Former One Direction Member's Sudden Passing

celebrities react to liam paynes death
Source: MEGA

Former One Direction member Liam Payne, 31, died after falling from the third floor of his hotel room in Argentina on October 16.

By:

Oct. 17 2024, Published 7:45 a.m. ET

Charlie Puth

charlie puth
Source: MEGA

On Instagram, Charlie Puth uploaded a photo of himself and Liam Payne following the former One Direction member's death on October 16.

The "Light Switch" hitmaker also took to his Instagram Story, writing, “I am in shock right now. Liam was always so kind to me. He was one of the first major artists I got to work with. I cannot believe he is gone…"

The next post was a video showing them sharing a laugh. He said in the caption, “I’m so upset right now, may he rest in peace.”

In another story, Puth uploaded a clip from Payne's past SiriusXM interview in which the "Strip That Down" gushed about being friends with him.

Puth added the text, "I am so sorry …"

Corbyn Besson

corbyn besson
Source: MEGA

"d--- this liam payne news got me speechless… looked up to 1D so much during the wdw days. you really never know when it’s your time to go. remind your friends/family that you love them today and every day," said Corbyn Besson on X.

Dan Wootton

dan wootton
Source: MEGA

Journalist Dan Wootton, who had interviewed Payne in the past, posted a black-and-white carousel of photos as he called the tragedy "appalling" and a "waste of life."

"Liam Payne was always the most mature member of One Direction in those heady early days," said Wooton. "He was a joy to be around. The music industry is truly evil. My thoughts to his poor family, band mates and fans who will be devastated."

Dermot O'Leary

dermot oleary
Source: MEGA

"The worst news. I remember him as a 14 year old turning up to audition on The X Factor, and blowing us away singing [Frank] Sinatra. He just loved to sing," Dermot O'Leary captioned his black-and-white photo with Payne.

He added, "He was always a joy, had time for everyone, polite, grateful, and was always humble. Sending love and prayers to his family. Dx."

Emery Kelly

emery kelly
Source: MEGA

Emery Kelly expressed his gratitude to Payne, saying he "wouldn't even be here" if he did not see him on The X Factor.

"Thank you for inspiring me, the band, all of us throughout the years. God this one hurts," Kelly added.

Harry Styles' Mother Anne Twist

harry styles mother anne twist
Source: MEGA

Anne Twist, Harry Styles' mom, expressed her heartbreak by writing on Instagram, “Just a boy … 💔."

Styles and other former One Direction bandmates — Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan — have not yet released statements about Payne's death.

Jedward

jedward
Source: MEGA

The X Factor alums Jedward posted a statement on X: "Sending strength to Cheryl and his son Bear and all the One direction Family RIP @LiamPayne."

Jonas Blue

jonas blue
Source: MEGA
On X, Jonas Blue uploaded one of the photos he had with Payne, expressing how "beyond sad" he was to hear the news.

"Rest well my friend," he stated.

Juicy J

juicy j
Source: MEGA

Rapper Juicy J said on X, "R.I.P. Liam Payne wow I can't believe it prayers up for the family 🙏🏿."

Paris Hilton

paris hilton
Source: MEGA

Paris Hilton wrote on X, "So upsetting to hear the news of @LiamPayne passing😢 Sending love and condolences to his family & loved ones. 🙏 RIP my friend🥺."

Mabel

mabel
Source: MEGA

English singer Mabel paid tribute to Payne on her Instagram Story, sharing, "FOR SO MANY YEARS I ALWAYS KNEW I COULD CALL YOU FOR SUPPORT AND BIG BROTHERLY ADVICE BUT NOW YOU'RE GONE. MY THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS ARE WITH LIAMS FAMILY AND FRIENDS DURING THIS TIME YOU'LL BE SO MISSED."

Taylor Caniff

taylor caniff
Source: MEGA

Internet personality Taylor Caniff called Payne's death "sad, very very sad."

"He played a roll in all our childhoods. Just doesn't seem real... I'm speechless. Rest Easy," he wrote on X.

Ty Dolla $ign

ty dolla ign
Source: MEGA

Ty Dolla $ign filled his Instagram Stories with posts about Payne, paying tribute to the late musician.

“Just talked to you 2 days ago my guy. Ima miss u fr fr sucio (sic),” he wrote alongside a link to Payne's video update in March.

The "CARNIVAL" rapper also uploaded a video and another photo of Payne on his social media page.

Wesley Stromberg

wesley stromberg
Source: MEGA

Emblem3 member Wesley Stromberg also couldn't "believe the news" about Payne.

"… such a cool talented dude. Absolutely heartbreaking. Rest in Paradise 🤍," he said.

Zedd

zedd
Source: MEGA

Payne's collaborator Zedd, who worked on his 2017 track "Get Low," posted on X, "RIP Liam… I can’t believe this is real… absolutely heartbreaking … 💔."

