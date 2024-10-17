Liam Payne Dead at 31: Celebrities React to Former One Direction Member's Sudden Passing
Charlie Puth
On Instagram, Charlie Puth uploaded a photo of himself and Liam Payne following the former One Direction member's death on October 16.
The "Light Switch" hitmaker also took to his Instagram Story, writing, “I am in shock right now. Liam was always so kind to me. He was one of the first major artists I got to work with. I cannot believe he is gone…"
The next post was a video showing them sharing a laugh. He said in the caption, “I’m so upset right now, may he rest in peace.”
In another story, Puth uploaded a clip from Payne's past SiriusXM interview in which the "Strip That Down" gushed about being friends with him.
Puth added the text, "I am so sorry …"
Corbyn Besson
"d--- this liam payne news got me speechless… looked up to 1D so much during the wdw days. you really never know when it’s your time to go. remind your friends/family that you love them today and every day," said Corbyn Besson on X.
Dan Wootton
Journalist Dan Wootton, who had interviewed Payne in the past, posted a black-and-white carousel of photos as he called the tragedy "appalling" and a "waste of life."
"Liam Payne was always the most mature member of One Direction in those heady early days," said Wooton. "He was a joy to be around. The music industry is truly evil. My thoughts to his poor family, band mates and fans who will be devastated."
Dermot O'Leary
"The worst news. I remember him as a 14 year old turning up to audition on The X Factor, and blowing us away singing [Frank] Sinatra. He just loved to sing," Dermot O'Leary captioned his black-and-white photo with Payne.
He added, "He was always a joy, had time for everyone, polite, grateful, and was always humble. Sending love and prayers to his family. Dx."
Emery Kelly
Emery Kelly expressed his gratitude to Payne, saying he "wouldn't even be here" if he did not see him on The X Factor.
"Thank you for inspiring me, the band, all of us throughout the years. God this one hurts," Kelly added.
Harry Styles' Mother Anne Twist
Anne Twist, Harry Styles' mom, expressed her heartbreak by writing on Instagram, “Just a boy … 💔."
Styles and other former One Direction bandmates — Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan — have not yet released statements about Payne's death.
Jedward
The X Factor alums Jedward posted a statement on X: "Sending strength to Cheryl and his son Bear and all the One direction Family RIP @LiamPayne."
Jonas Blue
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
On X, Jonas Blue uploaded one of the photos he had with Payne, expressing how "beyond sad" he was to hear the news.
"Rest well my friend," he stated.
Juicy J
Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton wrote on X, "So upsetting to hear the news of @LiamPayne passing😢 Sending love and condolences to his family & loved ones. 🙏 RIP my friend🥺."
Mabel
English singer Mabel paid tribute to Payne on her Instagram Story, sharing, "FOR SO MANY YEARS I ALWAYS KNEW I COULD CALL YOU FOR SUPPORT AND BIG BROTHERLY ADVICE BUT NOW YOU'RE GONE. MY THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS ARE WITH LIAMS FAMILY AND FRIENDS DURING THIS TIME YOU'LL BE SO MISSED."
Taylor Caniff
Internet personality Taylor Caniff called Payne's death "sad, very very sad."
"He played a roll in all our childhoods. Just doesn't seem real... I'm speechless. Rest Easy," he wrote on X.
Ty Dolla $ign
Ty Dolla $ign filled his Instagram Stories with posts about Payne, paying tribute to the late musician.
“Just talked to you 2 days ago my guy. Ima miss u fr fr sucio (sic),” he wrote alongside a link to Payne's video update in March.
The "CARNIVAL" rapper also uploaded a video and another photo of Payne on his social media page.
Wesley Stromberg
Emblem3 member Wesley Stromberg also couldn't "believe the news" about Payne.
"… such a cool talented dude. Absolutely heartbreaking. Rest in Paradise 🤍," he said.