Chilling 911 Call Revealed Liam Payne's Life Was 'in Danger' Moments Before Singer Fell to His Death: 'We Are Scared'
The chaotic moments leading up to Liam Payne's devastating death at age 31 had hotel staffers eerily fearing for the One Direction singer's life.
CasaSur Hotel's manager, who identified himself as Esteban, frantically called 911 on Wednesday, October 16, requesting for police to come to the property in Buenos Aires, Argentina, as a man — who was described as seemingly under the influence of drugs or alcohol and appeared to be mentally unstable — acting out in his room.
The staffer informed the emergency dispatcher his first call had gotten disconnected, but that he was calling from "the CasaSur Hotel" in the Palermo neighborhood of Argentina's capital, according to newly released audio obtained by a local news outlet.
"We have a guest who is [allegedly] high and drunk; and when he is conscious, he is destroying his room and we need you to send someone, please. We need you to send someone urgently because I don’t know if his life is in danger," the hotel manager begged in audio translated to English from Spanish, while describing a man now identified as the late One Direction singer.
"He is in a room that has a balcony and we are scared he might be endangering his life," the hotelier anxiously warned, noting Payne had only been a guest at CasaSur for "two or three days."
The dispatcher continued to question the hotel manager, who asked if the police would come. There was a brief pause in the call before the staffer asked for only "SAME" to come, referring to Argentina’s system for medical emergencies.
At that moment, it's believed employees heard a loud thud before finding Payne's body on the floor of the hotel's courtyard.
The fall occurred just after 5 p.m. local time on Wednesday.
- Liam Payne's Death: One Direction Singer 'Jumped From' His Hotel Balcony in Tragic Final Moments, Buenos Aires Police Reveal
- Liam Payne's Family 'Utterly Devastated and Heartbroken' by His Sudden Death: 'We Are Supporting Each Other the Best We Can'
- Liam Payne's Family 'Utterly Devastated and Heartbroken' by His Sudden Death: 'We Are Supporting Each Other the Best We Can'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As OK! previously reported, Buenos Aires Security Ministry's Director of Communications, Pablo Policicchio, alleged Payne "jumped from the balcony of his room," which was located on the third floor of the building.
Policicchio said the pop star sustained "extremely serious injuries" that resulted in his him being pronounced dead at the scene.
"We arrived in time to try and revive him, but there was nothing we could do," Buenos Aires medical services director Alberto Crescenti revealed after Payne's passing. "Our role was to head there quickly, give medical attention and try to resuscitate him, but his injuries were incompatible with life."
"Based on what the team saw, there was apparently a cranial fracture and extremely serious injuries that led to his immediate death," he noted, asking the public not to "get ahead of ourselves" regarding suspicion Payne's death was a suicide or a result of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol until an official autopsy report could be completed.
Payne was a father to his 7-year-old son, Bear, whom he shared with his ex Cheryl Cole.
His family released a statement the morning after the former boy band member's tragic death, stating: "We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul. We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time."
Argentinian outlet La Nacion obtained the 911 call reporting Payne's erratic behavior.