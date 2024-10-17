Chilling 911 Call Revealed Liam Payne's Life Was 'in Danger' Moments Before Singer Fell to His Death: 'We Are Scared'

The chaotic moments leading up to Liam Payne's devastating death at age 31 had hotel staffers eerily fearing for the One Direction singer's life.

CasaSur Hotel's manager, who identified himself as Esteban, frantically called 911 on Wednesday, October 16, requesting for police to come to the property in Buenos Aires, Argentina, as a man — who was described as seemingly under the influence of drugs or alcohol and appeared to be mentally unstable — acting out in his room.