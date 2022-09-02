Lisa Rinna Isn’t Letting The Housewives Drama Stop Her From Posting NSFW Content
Lisa Rinna is continuing to show off her toned physique on Instagram.
The reality star and her castmates have been at the center of controversy during the recent season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but she isn't letting the drama affect her online presence.
The soap star shared an image of herself wearing a unique. Diilara Findikoglu bikini with silver chain detailing.
Her youngest child rushed to the comments section to applaud her. Amelia Hamlin, commented, "OMG.. Fire."
While her daughter loved seeing her mom online, followers had mixed emotions about the risqué image. One simply wrote, "Thirst trap!" while another added, "You are getting so desperate for attention."
Despite the negativity, one supportive fan suggested, "you need your own lingerie line."
Another commenter pointed to the rising complaints about season 12, asking Rinna if she'd been kicked off the show yet.
During season 12, Rinna and her friends, Diana Jenkins and Erika Jayne, have had a well-documented feud with Garcelle Beauvais. As viewers share opinions online about them, some took it too far and began to verbally attack Beauvais' child.
Social media users cruelly cyberbullied her 14-year-old son, Jax, with many of the comments left on his account included hateful and racist language.
The young teen later released a statement through his mother's Twitter and Instagram accounts.
"I'd like to start off by saying that I am still a kid and wish to not be viewed as a fully matured adult," he wrote. "It is currently my first week of high school and, instead of enjoying it like most kids at my school, I have to deal with being attacked on social media,"
He added, "I did not sign up for this show, nor do I have anything to do with the show's drama. I just want to be a normal kid."
Even though the tension between Rinna and the Haitian-American model still stands, the actress defended the adolescent on her own platform.
"We are doing a tv show. We try to entertain you-why can’t you treat it like wrestling for gods sakes love us-love to hate us,” she wrote on Tuesday, August 23, on Instagram. “But leave the kids alone!”