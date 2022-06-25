Get Your Tissues Ready! It's Cancer Season! Khloé Kardashian, Tom Hanks, Jessica Simpson & More Who Share The Emotional Water Sign: Photos
Here come the waterworks! It's officially Cancer season! From June 21st until July 22nd, it is all about the fourth sign of the zodiac which is represented by the Crab.
According to Cosmopolitan, Cancers are "ruled by the Moon" and are "passionate, creative, secretive, intuitive, and caring." Not only that, they will also "command your total loyalty and undivided attention, but they will return it in droves."
Scroll through the gallery to see all of the celebrities who share the Cancer sign:
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande is one true cancer. The Grammy Award winner has a natural talent to pen emotional lyrics and to create and perform which are very true to the water sign's most vital traits.
Tom Hanks
Everyone's favorite guy! With his charm, kindness and down to earth sensibility, Tom Hanks fits right into the Cancer category for guys.
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep can convey intense emotion and connect with others through deep conversation. This very intelligent cancer's understanding of human nature, may be why she has been hailed as the greatest actress of all time.
Jacob Elordi
Hot and sensitive? Being a cancer, Jacob Elordi, who celebrates his birthday on June 26th, is most likely nurturing, compassionate, self-protective, loving and goofy.
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez wears her heart on her sleeve. The actress, who is known for her advocacy work on mental health and being highly vulnerable when it comes to her music, is everything a cancer is all about.
Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson, born on July 10th, knows how to say exactly what's on her mind, which she did perfectly in her memoir Open Book. Not only that, but the entertainer always knew how to connect with a crowd while showing off her vocal chops.
Khloé Kardashian has been known to be a softie. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been extremely open about her confidence issues and dealing with the hurdles of anxiety.