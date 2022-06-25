Here come the waterworks! It's officially Cancer season! From June 21st until July 22nd, it is all about the fourth sign of the zodiac which is represented by the Crab.

According to Cosmopolitan, Cancers are "ruled by the Moon" and are "passionate, creative, secretive, intuitive, and caring." Not only that, they will also "command your total loyalty and undivided attention, but they will return it in droves."