Bethenny Frankel Likens Meghan Markle To A 'Housewife' Who 'Can't Stop Talking'
If Bravo is thinking of expanding the Real Housewives franchise into a new city, they may want to swing by Montecito, Calif.! Though Bethenny Frankel departed RHONY a few years ago, she thinks Meghan Markle and her never-ending string of drama would make her fit in well with the other ladies.
"She’s very much like a Housewife in that she can’t stop talking about the very thing that she wants to be irrelevant," the mom-of-one noted, explaining that some of her costars claim they "don’t want to be part of the drama" but are still "always talking about the very thing you’re trying to extricate yourself from."
“When you leave the royal family, leave the royal family. You learned something, you said it, we heard you and [yet] in every single interview you do you’re talking about the royal family," Frankel, 51, pointed out before making a reference to a song from Disney's hit flick Frozen. "Let it go, Elsa. Move forward. Create change in the future."
The former reality star's hot take comes a few days after Markle, 41, sat down for a telling interview in which she gave more insight into why she and Prince Harry left the royal lifestyle behind. However, she and her husband, 37, also made note of how much they're enjoying their freedom.
Oddly enough, the Sussexes actually will have cameras in their faces for one of their documentary ventures with Netflix.
"The piece of my life I haven’t been able to share, that people haven’t been able to see, is our love story. I hope that is the sentiment that people feel when they see any of the content or the projects that we are working on," she shared. "When the media has shaped the story around you, it’s really nice to be able to tell your own story."
The twosome are also stepping even further into the media realm with their company, Archewell Productions.
"Most people that I know and many of my family, they aren’t able to work and live together," the dad-of-two spilled to The Cut. "It’s actually really weird because it’d seem like a lot of pressure. But it just feels natural and normal."
Frankel gave her thoughts during the Thursday, September 1, episode of her podcast, "Just B with Bethenny Frankel."
