Bethenny Frankel Likens Meghan Markle To A 'Housewife' Who 'Can't Stop Talking'

Oddly enough, the Sussexes actually will have cameras in their faces for one of their documentary ventures with Netflix.

"The piece of my life I haven’t been able to share, that people haven’t been able to see, is our love story. I hope that is the sentiment that people feel when they see any of the content or the projects that we are working on," she shared. "When the media has shaped the story around you, it’s really nice to be able to tell your own story."