Lil Wayne and Denise Bidot's Relationship Timeline: What to Know About Their On-Again, Off-Again Romance Amid Abuse Claims

Their relationship became more turbulent than ever after Bidot accused Wayne of abuse, adding he allegedly broke up with her on Mother's Day.

"Prayers up though. God always pulls me through. Walking with faith," she shared on Instagram Story, describing the alleged split as "diabolical."

In a since-deleted follow-up video, Bidot claimed the father-of-four made her and her 16-year-old daughter, Joselyn Adams, leave his home.

"I am just recovering from surgery. I am five weeks out from a whole mommy makeover. I can’t even lift boxes. But this man has his assistants coming to help kick us out today… and broke up with me on Mother's Day through text," she shared.

She added, "And [my daughter’s] birthday is next weekend. And I leave [for] New York this week for all the Sports Illustrated press. When I tell you that I am absolutely unsure on how to even process my emotions."

Bidot also asked her followers for lawyer recommendations before claiming Wayne was flying in two women alongside the "plethora" of ladies he already has.

"I've been nothing but supportive to this man, loved him 'til the end of the f------ world," she emotionally shared. "Like, you literally flew me, uprooted me from New York City, where I was living, and brought me here for this bulls---? Like, that's crazy, you guys. Like, these men really be taking advantage."

She concluded the video by alleging both emotional and physical abuse, claiming the rapper "laid a f------ hand on me."