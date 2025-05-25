or
Lil Wayne and Denise Bidot's Relationship Timeline: What to Know About Their On-Again, Off-Again Romance Amid Abuse Claims

lil wayne denise bidot relationship abuse claims
Source: MEGA

Lil Wayne and Denise Bidot's relationship has reached a new peak of drama after the model accused the rapper of abuse.

By:

May 25 2025, Published 11:40 a.m. ET

2019: Lil Wayne and Denise Bidot Met for the First Time

lil wayne denise bidot relationship abuse claims
Source: MEGA

Lil Wayne and Denise Bidot dated on and off for years.

Lil Wayne and Denise Bidot reportedly met in 2019 and reconnected during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before striking a romance with the plus-size model, the rapper was engaged to La'Tecia Thomas from 2019 to 2020 and to Nivea from 2002 to 2003. Wayne also married Toya Johnson in 2004, though they divorced two years later.

June 2020: Lil Wayne and Denise Bidot Made Their Romance Instagram Official

lil wayne denise bidot relationship abuse claims
Source: MEGA

Lil Wayne and Denise Bidot started dating after reconnecting during the pandemic.

Shortly after Thomas and Wayne's engagement ended, the "Lollipop" hitmaker went Instagram official with Bidot.

In June 2020, Bidot uploaded a collage of sweet photos featuring her beau alongside the caption, "Somehow in the middle of all the madness, something special happened. Us."

January 2021: Lil Wayne and Denise Bidot Unfollowed Each Other on Social Media

lil wayne denise bidot relationship abuse claims
Source: MEGA

Lil Wayne and Denise Bidot's first rumored split occurred nine months after they began dating.

In January 2021, Bidot shared a cryptic post as fans speculated she and Wayne had broken up after they unfollowed each other on social media.

"Pretty disappointing when you defend someone throughout everything and they turn out being just as s----- as everyone said they were," she wrote, fueling rumors that the split was caused by Wayne's endorsement of Donald Trump.

April 2021: Lil Wayne and Denise Bidot Sparked Engagement/Marriage Rumors

lil wayne denise bidot relationship abuse claims
Source: MEGA

Lil Wayne and Denise Bidot reconciled after their initial split.

Wayne and Bidot seemingly reconciled in April 2021 after the Grammy-winning rapper uploaded a sweet beachside video clip of his girlfriend while seemingly teasing a new love song.

A little over a week later, Wayne fueled engagement and marriage speculation when he tweeted, "Happiest man alive! Today is the beginning of our forever. Forever?? Forever, ever?? FOREVER EVER!!!!! The Carters."

January 2022: Lil Wayne and Denise Bidot Broke Up for Good

lil wayne denise bidot relationship abuse claims
Source: MEGA

Denise Bidot confirmed the split.

About two years after enduring an on-again, off-again relationship, Bidot confirmed she and Wayne had parted ways for good.

"I'm happy, nervous and proud to say I'm starting over in 2022. I'm returning to New York with my daughter and single," she told Hola! in an interview published in January 2022.

Bidot continued, "One of the most important things I learned in this relationship is that I enjoy being with someone, I really liked being in love. I'd spent my daughter's entire life without being in a relationship. Thirteen years! I'd been single her whole life. Now I understand that I'd love to fall in love again, be everything for someone and have that someone be everything for me."

May 2025: Denise Bidot Accused Lil Wayne of Abuse

lil wayne denise bidot relationship abuse claims
Source: MEGA

Denise Bidot claimed Lil Wayne broke up with her on Mother's Day.

Their relationship became more turbulent than ever after Bidot accused Wayne of abuse, adding he allegedly broke up with her on Mother's Day.

"Prayers up though. God always pulls me through. Walking with faith," she shared on Instagram Story, describing the alleged split as "diabolical."

In a since-deleted follow-up video, Bidot claimed the father-of-four made her and her 16-year-old daughter, Joselyn Adams, leave his home.

"I am just recovering from surgery. I am five weeks out from a whole mommy makeover. I can’t even lift boxes. But this man has his assistants coming to help kick us out today… and broke up with me on Mother's Day through text," she shared.

She added, "And [my daughter’s] birthday is next weekend. And I leave [for] New York this week for all the Sports Illustrated press. When I tell you that I am absolutely unsure on how to even process my emotions."

Bidot also asked her followers for lawyer recommendations before claiming Wayne was flying in two women alongside the "plethora" of ladies he already has.

"I've been nothing but supportive to this man, loved him 'til the end of the f------ world," she emotionally shared. "Like, you literally flew me, uprooted me from New York City, where I was living, and brought me here for this bulls---? Like, that's crazy, you guys. Like, these men really be taking advantage."

She concluded the video by alleging both emotional and physical abuse, claiming the rapper "laid a f------ hand on me."

