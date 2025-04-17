Lil Wayne Calls Donald Trump an 'A-------' After Facing Backlash Over His 2020 Photo Op With the President
Lil Wayne lovingly called Donald Trump "an a------" during a recent interview when referring to his 2020 meeting with the president.
The rap superstar discussed the photo he posted with Trump when the two met about criminal justice reform, which caused a massive backlash against the "Lollipop" rapper on social media.
In a recent article, Wayne joked that the president was "an a------" who was making jokes and laughing throughout the meeting.
"Ain’t take nothing serious," Wayne said. "Literally in there saying s--- like, ‘What do we have to do again? S---, I forgot.’"
"[Trump] says, ‘These motherf------ asking me for f------ pictures all f------ day, man. Can we please?’" the rapper explained. "I said, ‘It’s the president. OK.’ [Trump] was like, ‘Thank you. B------ [been] bothering me all day.’"
The meeting was held at the Trump National Doral Miami resort, White House deputy press secretary, Judd Deere, informed ABC News.
However, not all of his fans were impressed with the move.
"You'd think you'd see the way Kanye, Ice Cube, and 50 Cent are getting dragged for this and say, 'Gee, I should stay out of this bulls---,' but here you are," one tweeted.
"He’s had four years — why hasn’t he done it yet?" someone asked.
Some followers welcomed the move, writing, "Thank you Lil Wayne for being open to meet with POTUS!! Unlike how we are portrayed, Republicans actually want to help all Americans!"
Before the meeting, he met with the president's son-in-law Jared Kushner, who greeted him and told him the commander-in-chief wanted to pardon him on federal gun charges he was facing.
"He’s naming the exams that he crammed to [while listening to me], that I helped him. He was like, ‘I’m not about to watch my hero go to jail for this,'" Wayne revealed.
Despite the rapport between the artist and the politician, Wayne revealed he wouldn’t have endorsed Trump during the 2024 presidential election had he been asked.
“I would’ve told him, ‘You probably don’t want that,’ because I don’t know what’s going on,” he told Rolling Stone. “I can tell you who won the last game, but I can’t really … you know what I mean?”
In response to the frenzy the photo caused, Wayne said, "F--- no, I don’t care about no backlash for nothin’ I do, you know me, man. My mama woulda been mad if I ain’t smile. That might have been the only backlash I would have worried about."