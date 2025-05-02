Lily Allen Flaunts Nipples in Braless Mesh Top to Celebrate 40th Birthday Following David Harbour Split: Photos
Lily Allen isn’t afraid to share intimate photos on Instagram.
In a new post from Friday, May 2, the “Smile” singer looked confident as she flaunted her nipples in a see-through mesh top. Allen captioned her post, “Happy birthday to me,” as a nod to turning 40 years old on the same day she shared her risqué selfies.
The artist looked bohemian-chic in her pale blue top, pairing the daring lingerie-esque garment with neon green bottoms. Allen sported a red-dyed bob with choppy bangs that fell above her eyes and accessorized with two gold necklaces featuring colorful pendants.
While many of her 1.7 million Instagram followers wished her a happy birthday, others hyped the star up in her comments for looking astonishing.
“My teenage crush just turned into a midlife one,” joked one fan.
“40 never looked so good,” wrote another.
Allen previously revealed in March that she underwent surgery to enhance her b------, which she proudly showed off in her new Insta post.
While on the “Miss Me?” podcast, the singer showcased her b--- job. “How do I feel about aging? Well, I just got some additions to the family — don't know if you’d noticed,” she stated.
The songwriter added, “They look really incredible when I take my top off and my bra off, but there’s definitely a contrast in age between my b------ and my face. I’m like 40, 18, 40, 18.”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
She went on to detail how after a few months of healing, there’s a “drop and fluff” that happens to reconstructed b----. “So they’re still quite high, and they’re still quite hard. When they drop and fluff, they feel like normal b----. So I haven’t got to drop and fluff yet; I’m very much looking forward to that,” she said.
“I feel like it’s really fun,” Allen noted before she joked about sending nudes. “I’m like buying fancy lingerie that my b---- can actually fit in and taking pictures on my phone. Haven’t sent them to anyone yet, but it will hopefully get there at some point.”
Her b--- job went so well that she even revealed her potential plan to get a Brazilian butt lift, admitting, “I quite want the bum."
Showing off her enhancements on Instagram comes shortly after Allen separated from Stranger Things actor David Harbour. The former couple ended their four-year marriage in February after tying the knot in 2020. According to an insider, her marriage had “been crumbling” before the twosome finally ended their relationship.
In April, Harbour broke his silence about their breakup in an interview with GQ, stating, “I’m protective of the people and the reality of my life. There’s no use in that form of engaging [with tabloid news] because it’s all based on hysterical hyperbole."