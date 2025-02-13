Lily Allen in 'Stronger Place' After Entering Treatment Facility to Deal With 'Emotional' Split From David Harbour

"I went into a treatment center for a few weeks, which was great," Allen, 39, admitted more than one week after news broke that she and the Stranger Things actor, 49, were separating following four years of marriage. "I did lots of group therapy and some individual therapy. I needed some time and space away from everything. I did a lot of shadow work, lots of work about my inner child stuff."

"It wasn't easy by any stretch and it's a journey," she explained. "It's a lifelong journey of healing. It's not a quick fix, but I've started meditating. I meditate every day now, at least two or three times a day. That's really helping me."