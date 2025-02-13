Lily Allen in 'Stronger Place' After Entering Treatment Facility to Deal With 'Emotional' Split From David Harbour
Lily Allen made her mental health a priority amid her split from David Harbour.
During the Thursday, February 13, episode of her and Miquita Oliver's "Miss Me?" podcast, the "Smile" singer revealed she recently received treatment to deal with "emotional turmoil" — seemingly in relation to her and Harbour's marital demise.
"I went into a treatment center for a few weeks, which was great," Allen, 39, admitted more than one week after news broke that she and the Stranger Things actor, 49, were separating following four years of marriage. "I did lots of group therapy and some individual therapy. I needed some time and space away from everything. I did a lot of shadow work, lots of work about my inner child stuff."
"It wasn't easy by any stretch and it's a journey," she explained. "It's a lifelong journey of healing. It's not a quick fix, but I've started meditating. I meditate every day now, at least two or three times a day. That's really helping me."
While Allen wouldn't define herself as a "particularly spiritual person," the Dreamland actress has found meditation is a useful way to calm down her emotions and manage her breath work.
The tactic also allowed Allen to "try to live more in the moment rather than thinking about the past too much and worrying about the future too much."
Admitting herself into a treatment facility was certainly a tough decision to make, however, the "Hard Out Here" singer knew she needed to get her feelings under control in order to show up as a mom to her and ex-husband Sam Cooper's two daughters: Ethel, 13, and Marnie, 11,
"I know people think I hate my children. I really don't," she insisted. "I absolutely adore my children. I'm in a situation now where I really have to be my strongest self for them. I felt like it was getting harder and harder for me to be able to show up for them in the way that they needed me to."
"It was a really big decision to have to leave them for a few weeks to go and focus on myself," Allen noted. "But ultimately, it was for them. Yes, it's for me, but it's for them so that I can get us through this bit. I needed some help to be able to do that."
Plus, she never wanted her kids to feel the need to try and "prop" their mother up.
"None of this is their fault," Allen mentioned. "It's my job to support them and make them feel safe and secure. I just don't think I was able to do that because of the emotional turmoil I was in at the time. But I do feel like I am now."
"I'm not saying I'm 100 percent there. I'm not saying that I'm getting it 100 percent right or ever will. But I'm definitely in a stronger place," the "Somewhere Only We Know" singer concluded.