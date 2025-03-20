NEWS Lily Allen, 39, Reveals She Got an 'Incredible' B--- Job and Is Considering a BBL After Messy David Harbour Split Source: MEGA Lily Allen and David Harbour officially separated in February 2025.

Lily Allen is turning to plastic surgery after her split from David Harbour. On the Thursday, March 20, episode of her “Miss Me?” podcast with co-host Miquita Oliver, the English singer, 39, revealed she got a b----- augmentation and is considering going under the knife again.

Source: @lilyallen/Instagram 'I just got some additions to the family,' Lily Allen joked about her b--- job on her 'Miss Me?' podcast.

“How do I feel about aging? Well, I just got some additions to the family — don't know if you'd noticed?” Allen — whose separation from Harbour was confirmed in February 2025 — told Oliver. “I noticed because you pulled your top off a month ago and showed them to me. I was like 'absolutely incredible,’” Oliver, 40, replied.

Allen admitted she loves her new look but does think her chest doesn’t fit the rest of her body. “They look really incredible when I take my top off, and my bra off, but there's definitely a contrast in age between my b------ and my face. I'm like 40, 18, 40, 18,” she joked. “I'm just thinking 'Maybe I get the BBL (Brazilian butt lift) next'. I quite want the bum.”

Source: MEGA Lily Allen and David Harbour tied the knot in 2020 after meeting on Raya.

Allen continued: “There's a thing that happens a few months after you get them which is they drop and fluff. So they're still quite high and they're still quite hard. When they drop and fluff they feel like normal b----. So I haven't got to drop and fluff yet, I'm very much looking forward to that.” The b--- job has given the mother-of-two a new sense of confidence, as she noted she’s been dressing up and documenting the look.

“I feel like it's really fun. I'm like buying fancy lingerie that my b---- can actually fit in and taking pictures on my phone,” she said. “Haven't sent them to anyone yet, but it will hopefully get there at some point.” Allen’s conversation about her body alterations comes about three months after rumors began to swirl that Harbour had cheated on the “Smile” songstress, leading to a rift in their marriage. It has since been revealed that the two called it quits.

Source: @lilyallen/Instagram 'I quite want the bum,' Lily Allen said about possibly getting a BBL.

On the February 13 episode of the “Miss Me?” podcast, Allen revealed she sought mental health treatment to deal with recent "emotional turmoil," seemingly referring to the demise of her relationship with the Stranger Things actor. "I went into a treatment center for a few weeks, which was great," she explained. "I did lots of group therapy and some individual therapy. I needed some time and space away from everything. I did a lot of shadow work, lots of work about my inner child stuff."

"It wasn't easy by any stretch and it's a journey," added the star, who shares daughters Ethel and Marnie with ex Sam Cooper. "It's a lifelong journey of healing. It's not a quick fix, but I've started meditating. I meditate every day now, at least two or three times a day. That's really helping me." Though Allen said she’s not a "particularly spiritual person," she found meditating a helpful practice for her healing.

Source: MEGA Lily Allen said she's 'buying fancy lingerie' to fit her new chest following her split from David Harbour.