Lily Allen Flaunts Toned Abs in Sultry Gym Selfie After Spotted Cozying Up to New Man: Photo
Lily Allen is securing her revenge body.
The "Smile" singer, 40, paused her workout for a sweaty mirror snap on Monday, June 23, a little over a week after she appeared to be on a date with actor James Norton.
Allen showcased her lean physique in a black sports bra and leggings, paired with gray sneakers and layered gold necklaces. She stood next to a rack of heavy weights in the Instagram Story, set to the song "Work It" by Missy Elliott.
Lily Allen's Rumored New Boyfriend
The musician's workout photo comes after a recent public outing with rumored boyfriend Norton. The alleged couple was all smiles while watching Charli XCX's Lido Festival performance in London on June 14. Allen wore a sheer white top that revealed her black bra underneath, accessorized with a black mini skirt, tights and high boots. Norton kept things casual in a white graphic T-shirt, gray flannel and pink baseball cap.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"Lily and James appeared to be on a date. They were together for the day and were chatting and laughing together as they watched Charli XCX. Lily was leaning into him at one point," an eyewitness revealed to an outlet. "She and James seemed really relaxed together and she was really making him giggle. They were drinking non-alcoholic beer and queued at the bar like all the other punters. People were doing double-takes when they saw them together."
The source claimed the duo most likely met on the dating app Raya, home to several celebrities and high-profile singles.
Lily Allen's Messy Breakup With David Harbour
Allen split from her husband, David Harbour, in February after four years of marriage. The breakup reportedly occurred after the musician discovered that the Stranger Things star had a secret Raya profile. The infidelity claims left Allen's confidence shattered.
"I'm just so... I'm really not in a good place," she revealed on the January 9 episode of the "Miss Me?" podcast. "I know I've been talking about it for months, but I've been spiraling and spiraling and spiraling and it's got out of control."
She further articulated how she left the December 2024 "Miss Me?" Christmas lunch due to a panic attack, since she couldn't focus on "anything except the pain."
On January 5, sources claimed "Lily was looking for women that were on Raya and cross-referencing them with women David follows on Instagram to try to figure out who he was seeing."
Harbour's alleged profile showed him living in Atlanta, Ga. He was described as a "closet nerd" who "played tough guys on your TV."