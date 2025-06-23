Lily Allen Flaunts Toned Abs in Sultry Gym Selfie After Spotted Cozying Up to New Man: Photo

"Lily and James appeared to be on a date. They were together for the day and were chatting and laughing together as they watched Charli XCX. Lily was leaning into him at one point," an eyewitness revealed to an outlet. "She and James seemed really relaxed together and she was really making him giggle. They were drinking non-alcoholic beer and queued at the bar like all the other punters. People were doing double-takes when they saw them together."

The source claimed the duo most likely met on the dating app Raya, home to several celebrities and high-profile singles.