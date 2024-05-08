Lily Allen Held a Grudge Against Elton John for Not Responding to a Letter She Never Sent: 'I Was Quite Cross With Him'
Lily Allen and Elton John had a non-existent beef for years.
During the Monday, May 6, episode of her "Miss Me" podcast for the BBC, the "Smile" singer, 39, opened up about how she was mad at the rock legend, 77 — who was her manager at his Rocket Music Entertainment Group — for a long time after he failed to respond to her letter.
However, she eventually realized she never actually sent the message to him.
Allen explained John would call her "every couple of weeks to check in and say hi to make sure I was OK, but there were times in that period where I wasn’t OK."
The famous musicians later broke off their professional relationship but remained pals. When the "Friend of Mine" vocalist wrote the "Rocket Man" artist to tell him about the "Elton-shaped hole in her life," she was shocked she didn't receive a response.
"Over the next few years as my life began to sort of spiral out of control, I held much resentment for the fact that I’d made myself very vulnerable in this letter and told him all about my sobriety,” she said. "I was quite cross with him for a few years."
Despite her years of anger toward John, she later found the unsent letter when she moved back to New York. "Elton, if you’re listening — which you’re probably not — I love you and I no longer harbor that resentment towards you," Allen added.
While the pop star no longer has any animosity with the "Tiny Dancer" singer, she may have some tension with another big name, since as OK! previously reported, Allen recently shaded Beyoncé for her unachievable looks.
The U.K. native made it clear she didn't think the "Formation" singer, 42, was getting any plastic surgery, but noted, "I didn’t say that [but] she’s got a great team of stylists, great hair people, she works out, [she’s] got access to the best personal trainers in the world … she’s Beyoncé."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Lily also took a stab at Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter album.
"I think it's been quite calculated. I feel like when Jay-Z got up at the Grammys … that was part of this campaign," she said of the rapper, 54, calling out how his wife never wins Album of the Year. "And now she is the most played woman on country radio and she's coming for that market."