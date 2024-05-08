Lily Allen Held a Grudge Against Elton John for Not Responding to a Letter She Never Sent: 'I Was Quite Cross With Him'

Lily Allen and Elton John had a non-existent beef for years.

During the Monday, May 6, episode of her "Miss Me" podcast for the BBC, the "Smile" singer, 39, opened up about how she was mad at the rock legend, 77 — who was her manager at his Rocket Music Entertainment Group — for a long time after he failed to respond to her letter.

However, she eventually realized she never actually sent the message to him.