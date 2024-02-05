'Nervous' Jay-Z Calls Out the Grammys for Never Awarding Wife Beyoncé Album of the Year: 'That Doesn't Work'

"Some of you may get robbed,” the "Legacy" musician added. "Some of you don’t belong in the category. It’s music and it’s opinion based. When I get nervous, I tell the truth.”

Social media users loved Jay-Z's honesty, with one X, formerly known as Twitter, user writing, "Jay-Z just s--- on the Grammys with the BIG Grammy in his hand… AT the Grammys lol. The through-line of his speech was really brilliant. I don’t know how intentional it was… but… it’s Jay… when is it NOT intentional?"

"Jay-Z with the shade in his speech!!!!#Grammys," a second fan penned about the moment.