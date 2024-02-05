'Nervous' Jay-Z Calls Out the Grammys for Never Awarding Wife Beyoncé Album of the Year: 'That Doesn't Work'
Jay-Z called out the Grammys for not giving Beyoncé the accolades she deserves.
As the rapper's accepted the honor of the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award during the Sunday, February 4, ceremony, the proud husband took the opportunity to point out how the Recording Academy has failed to ever give his wife Album of the Year.
While standing on stage with their daughter Blue Ivy Carter, 12, Jay pointed out about Beyoncé, "I don't want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than everyone and never won Album of the Year."
"So even by your own metrics, that doesn't work. Think about that. The most Grammys; never won Album of the Year. That doesn't work," he continued.
"Some of you may get robbed,” the "Legacy" musician added. "Some of you don’t belong in the category. It’s music and it’s opinion based. When I get nervous, I tell the truth.”
Social media users loved Jay-Z's honesty, with one X, formerly known as Twitter, user writing, "Jay-Z just s--- on the Grammys with the BIG Grammy in his hand… AT the Grammys lol. The through-line of his speech was really brilliant. I don’t know how intentional it was… but… it’s Jay… when is it NOT intentional?"
"Jay-Z with the shade in his speech!!!!#Grammys," a second fan penned about the moment.
"Jay-Z winning an award and dragging the academy during his speech. We love to see it!! #Grammys," a third social media user chimed in.
The Hollywood power couple have continued to be each other's biggest supporters after tying the knot in 2013. "You've taught me so many things. You taught me how to be a woman. You taught me how to love. You taught me how to be a friend," the Dreamgirls actress shared about her partner in her 2013 HBO documentary.
"You’ve given me so much in life and this is not enough. It’s not enough I can give you. I just want you to be happy. And every year, I’m even more in love with you and I want to spend everyday of my life with you. Happy birthday and I thank God for you every day," she continued to gush over the father of her children.