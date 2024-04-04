Lily Allen Takes a Dig at Beyoncé's Youthful Appearance, Claims Singer Is 'Getting Some Help'
Lily Allen spoke her mind about Beyoncé’s youthful appearance during a recent discussion on the "Miss Me?" podcast.
While talking to co-host Miquita Oliver in an episode which dropped on Thursday, April 4, they discussed how the singer, 42, looks amazing.
“She does look great, she makes me quite excited about [my] 40s,” Miquita said, to which Allen simply stated, “Yeah but, she’s getting some help.”
“She has not had any work done if that’s what you’re implying,” Miquita responded.
Allen, 38, then clarified her remark, saying: “I didn’t say that [but] she’s got a great team of stylists, great hair people, she works out, [she’s] got access to the best personal trainers in the world … she’s Beyoncé.”
Elsewhere in the conversation, Allen weighed in on the Grammy winner's Cowboy Carter country album, which dropped last week.
“It’s quite an interesting thing to do when you’re trying to tackle a new genre and you just choose the biggest song in that genre [to cover]. I mean you do you, Beyoncé,” Allen said, referring to her cover of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene.”
“I think it’s been quite calculated. I feel like when Jay-Z got up at the Grammys … that was part of this campaign,” she added, referring to Jay-Z's recent speech in which he fumed about his wife never winning an Album of the Year award. “And now she is the most played woman on country radio and she’s coming for that market.”
As OK! previously reported, the "Halo" songstress made a rare appearance at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on April 1, where she hit back at critics who don't like her new album.
“Thank you to iHeartRadio. Tonight you call me an innovator, and for that I’m very grateful,” the mom-of-three, who accepted the Innovator Award at the star-studded event, began. “Innovation starts with a dream, but then you have to execute that dream, and that road can be very bumpy. Being an innovator is seeing what everyone believes is impossible. Being an innovator often means being criticized, which often will test your mental strength.”
“Being an innovator is leaning on faith, and trusting that God will catch you and guide you,” she continued. “So, to all the record labels, every radio station, every awards show — my hope is that we’re more open to the joy and liberation that comes from enjoying art with no preconceived notions. I want to dedicate this award to all the innovators who have dedicated their lives and their art to creating shifts.”