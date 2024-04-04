Lily Allen Takes a Dig at Beyoncé's Youthful Appearance, Claims Singer Is 'Getting Some Help'

Lily Allen spoke her mind about Beyoncé’s youthful appearance during a recent discussion on the "Miss Me?" podcast.

While talking to co-host Miquita Oliver in an episode which dropped on Thursday, April 4, they discussed how the singer, 42, looks amazing.

“She does look great, she makes me quite excited about [my] 40s,” Miquita said, to which Allen simply stated, “Yeah but, she’s getting some help.”