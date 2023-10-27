Is It Over? Lily Allen and Husband David Harbor Spark Split Rumors After She Unfollows Him on Instagram
Are Lily Allen and David Harbour over?
The "Smile" singer, 38, put the rumor mill into overdrive when fans noticed she had unfollowed her husband of three years, 48, on Instagram. However, the Stranger Things actor still appears to follow his wife on his respective account.
The troubling update comes only seven weeks after the couple celebrated their third wedding anniversary. Allen took to social media to gush over Harbour and shared a photo — which is still shared on her account — from the day they tied the knot in a Las Vegas ceremony.
"3 years with this guy, 2nd best decision I ever made. 1st was that dress," the "Not Fair" songstress penned in the heartfelt caption. The Violent Night star did not seem to post a public message for Allen in honor their milestone.
- The duo were last spotted together looking loved-up during New York Fashion Week in September while attending the Chanel and W magazine dinner.
Allen's social media move sent fans into a frenzy, with one X user writing, "APPARENTLY DAVID HARBOUR AND LILY ALLEN UNFOLLOWED EACH OTHER," while another passionately penned, "Lily Allen and David Harbor wouldn't do that to me. THEY WOULDN'T.”
Allen — who shares children Ethel, 11, and Marnie, 10, with her ex-husband Sam Cooper — and Harbour have been open to the world about how happy they've been in their relationship after first being linked in October 2019.
"It was the first time I'd been on this dating app," the Elizabeth actress said during an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show of meeting her man.
"I was scrolling through and landed on David's profile and pressed accept. I didn't know who he was. I thought he was just like a s--- policeman from a reality TV show because he was wearing a policeman's uniform. It was a still from Stranger Things. I'd never seen Stranger Things," she admitted.
"I don't even know what I was looking for. It was just something to do on holiday, swiping, it's a bit of fun. When I met him I didn’t think it was going to go anywhere. He was here filming Black Widow. He was only going to be here for a couple of months. And then it did [go somewhere]," Allen continued.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The hunky star has been equally as glowing in his comments about his partner. "I was in London alone, doing Black Widow, on this app, going on dates and stuff," he recalled in a 2022 interview. "I started texting with her, she was in Italy at the time — we got together, went on a date at the Wolseley and it was, you know, she's f------ unbelievable."
British GQ conducted the 2022 interview with Harbour.