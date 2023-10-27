Is It Over? Lily Allen and Husband David Harbor Spark Split Rumors After She Unfollows Him on Instagram

The troubling update comes only seven weeks after the couple celebrated their third wedding anniversary. Allen took to social media to gush over Harbour and shared a photo — which is still shared on her account — from the day they tied the knot in a Las Vegas ceremony.

"3 years with this guy, 2nd best decision I ever made. 1st was that dress," the "Not Fair" songstress penned in the heartfelt caption. The Violent Night star did not seem to post a public message for Allen in honor their milestone.