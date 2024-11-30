Lily Allen Admits She Never Got Intimate With Anyone 'Not Drunk' Before Husband David Harbour: 'That Was Different'

Allen and Harbour, who has been substance-free since he was 25, tied the knot in September 2022. In the years since, the pop star has never been afraid to tell every detail about how she fell in love with her spouse. "We'd been out for dinner a couple of times and then the third time I went out with him we went to the theatre to go and see The Lehman Trilogy," she remembered of one of their first dates during an episode of the "Miss Me?" podcast.

"It's a very long play, it's in three parts, there's two intervals. I think it was in the first bit of the play, the first third, he just like grabbed my hand and started like stroking it — almost like f------ it with his hand or something. It was the most intense thing," she remembered.