Lily Allen Admits She Never Got Intimate With Anyone 'Not Drunk' Before Husband David Harbour: 'That Was Different'

Photo of David Harbour and Lily Allen.
Source: MEGA

Lily Allen was candid about how her battle with addiction played into her love life.

By:

Nov. 30 2024, Published 6:08 p.m. ET

David Harbour flipped Lily Allen's world upside down.

The "Smile" singer, 39, candidly revealed she had never had s-- with anyone without heavily drinking beforehand until she met her now-husband, 49.

lily allen never got intimate not drunk before david harbour
Source: MEGA

Lily Allen made a shocking confession about her relationship with David Harbour.

"I don’t think I’d ever had s-- with anybody not drunk before I got together with him. So, that was different for sure," Allen, who has been sober for five years, explained in a recent interview.

“It’s a totally different thing. It’s unavoidable, conscious and real,” the musician added of her romance with the Stranger Things star, whom she began dating in 2019. “He had a lot of experience with it, so it’s been helpful to do it with someone that’s long-in-the-tooth in that game.”

lily allen never got intimate not drunk before david harbour
Source: MEGA

Lily Allen and David Harbour began dating in 2019.

Allen and Harbour, who has been substance-free since he was 25, tied the knot in September 2022. In the years since, the pop star has never been afraid to tell every detail about how she fell in love with her spouse. "We'd been out for dinner a couple of times and then the third time I went out with him we went to the theatre to go and see The Lehman Trilogy," she remembered of one of their first dates during an episode of the "Miss Me?" podcast.

"It's a very long play, it's in three parts, there's two intervals. I think it was in the first bit of the play, the first third, he just like grabbed my hand and started like stroking it — almost like f------ it with his hand or something. It was the most intense thing," she remembered.

lily allen never got intimate not drunk before david harbour
Source: MEGA

Lily Allen and David Harbour married in 2020.

"I was like very English, 'Ooh my goodness, this person likes me — they want to be intimate with me,'" Allen explained about the special moment. "And then he like whispered in my ear — I guess it was obvious the first third was coming to a crescendo — he was like, 'Shall we just like get out of here?'"

"It was very intense," she said. "It's not very British is it, like on the third date, like literally grabbed my hand and started stroking me. And it was in an environment that it was like I couldn't say anything. I was like 'Oh, God.' It was hot.'"

lily allen never got intimate not drunk before david harbour
Source: MEGA

Lily Allen reflected on the early days of her romance with David Harbour.

The pair have a very modern relationship, having first met on a dating app. "I was scrolling through and landed on David's profile and pressed accept. I didn't know who he was. I thought he was just like a s--- policeman from a reality TV show because he was wearing a policeman's uniform. It was a still from Stranger Things. I'd never seen Stranger Things," she spilled during an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show.

"I don't even know what I was looking for. It was just something to do on holiday, swiping, it's a bit of fun. When I met him I didn’t think it was going to go anywhere. He was here filming Black Widow. He was only going to be here for a couple of months. And then it did [go somewhere]," Allen noted.

Times of London conducted the interview with Allen.

